Child Protection Week (May 29 – June 5)

Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres are frequently underestimated as simple drop-off points for working parents. But for the 1.7 million children attending them, these facilities are the first line of defence in protecting their rights.

Facts:

In 2021, a total of 42,420 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres were recorded in South Africa. These centres provide education, care, and well-being for approximately 1.6 million children. The ECD sector employs around 198,361 staff members

According to the latest ECD Census , only 55% of the country’s 42,420 ECD centres are registered.

, only 55% of the country’s 42,420 ECD centres are registered. According to the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 , 1.3 million children in the 3-5 age group are missing out on structured early learning opportunities. (Which probably requires another 35 000 ECD centres)

Ahead of National Child Protection Week, which raises awareness around the rights of children, Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project, says, “ECD practitioners are not babysitters. They are trained professionals who safeguard a child’s right to survive, thrive and grow into their full potential. They provide daily nutritious meals – sometimes the only food a child will receive. They create clean, safe spaces where children are protected from harm and have access to basic hygiene. They deliver early learning that lays the foundation for success in school and life.”

She stresses that one of their most crucial roles is spotting the warning signs of abuse, neglect, and developmental delay before the damage becomes permanent. “By identifying and supporting children at risk, whether due to trauma, family instability, or undiagnosed health issues, ECD practitioners can trigger early intervention that has the power to change the trajectory of a child’s life. Research shows that this can reverse the effects of deprivation, close developmental gaps, and reduce the need for costly and often hard to access remedial support later in life, ultimately giving children a far better chance to thrive.”

Zelezniak adds that ECD practitioners also carry a vital responsibility to educate children about their rights, helping even the youngest learners understand what it means to be treated with dignity, to be safe, and to speak up when something is wrong.

“This Child Protection Week, we need to stop viewing ECD centres as mere daycare centres and start recognising them as critical pillars of our child protection system,” she concludes. “It’s in these classrooms, with blocks, crayons, and caring hands, that real, life-saving work is happening.”