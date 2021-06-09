Childline Counsellor Helped Grieving Family

A mother brought her eight year old daughter to Childline for advice. The young girl’s father, a police officer had passed on and had listed the daughter as one of the beneficiaries of his pension fund. They confirmed they were struggling to gain access to these funds and were battling financially without the father who was the bread winner. The stress had affected her school performance.

Childline suggested that the mother gain direction from a close SAPS colleague of the father, who kindly provided the pension fund forms. Childline helped supervise the administrative process and also provided grief and loss counselling.

The mother confirmed the forms were submitted to the high court and all is in good order/on track. The mother/child are relieved about financial stability and the educator made comment that there has been a notable positive shift in the girl’s attitude at school.

