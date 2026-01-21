Christel House Outperforms Western Cape Matric Averages, Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

Christel House South Africa, an independent non-profit school in Ottery that’s been serving learners from 29 under-resourced Cape Town communities for the past 25 years, has recorded a 96% matric pass rate for the Class of 2025, with 70% of candidates achieving Bachelor passes. The school provides no-fee trauma-informed education, and holistic support for learners living on the poverty line, with a focus on improving long-term socio-economic outcomes.

The school supports matric students through various initiatives, including the Matric Intensive Programme, where the multipurpose hall is transformed into a dorm and study hub during exams. This safe, distraction-free space allows students to remain on campus over the exams and benefit from nutritious meals and after-hours mentorship from teachers. In 2025, the 56 matric cohort collectively achieved 26 subject distinctions.

Says Christel House South Africa’s Chief Academic Officer, Dr Ronald Fortune, “While we are immensely proud of our 2025 matric learners and the many commendable results they achieved, it’s important to remember that beyond these statistics are powerful student stories of ambition and purpose.”

Top-performing student and Valedictorian, Alique J., from Hanover Park achieved four distinctions. Provisional acceptance to Stellenbosch University to study Occupational Therapy places him on a path few in his family could once imagine. Alique, who joined Christel House in Grade R, faced immense personal challenges along the way, including the loss of his mother two years ago. He credits the school’s support for helping him overcome these hardships. “I wouldn’t be standing here today if it weren’t for Christel House and the incredible staff,” he says.

Second-ranked student Kuhle J., from Philippi, is a passionate advocate for women in STEM. Kuhle has three distinctions and has been provisionally accepted to study biomedical engineering at Stellenbosch University. “This field excites me because it allows me to combine my passion for technology, biology, and robotics with my deep desire to help others,” she says. “I want to use innovative technologies to address healthcare challenges in South Africa.”

While the Western Cape recorded its highest-ever matric pass rate of 88% and a Bachelor pass rate of 49% in 2025, Christel House continues to outperform provincial benchmarks and does so with a deeper measure of success.

Dr Fortune emphasises that at Christel House the results alone represent only one part of the organisation’s core mission. “Our objective is to see our learners achieve upward economic mobility. We therefore focus on character and career readiness as key components of our curriculum, starting from the age of four. Today, 97% of our alumni are either working or studying, or doing both. That means our students, all from extremely challenging backgrounds, are far more likely to break the cycle of multi-generational poverty and become contributing and responsible citizens.”

The second cohort of 60 new Grade 8 learners joined the Christel House family today as part of the 2026 new high school intake, while another new Grade RR-12 school is also planned in the WesternCape, subject to securing land.

To become a partner, visit the Campus, or learn more about the Christel House model, please contact Christel House Development & Partnerships Director, Lara Black at lblack@sa.christelhouse.org or 021 704 9407.