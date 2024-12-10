Christmas Reading 😊 5 Important ‘Based’ trends for SA in 2025

By Steuart Pennington

Journalists will tell you the good news is often difficult to find because it is usually in the form of a trend which requires research and investigation. Bad news is easy to find because it is most often a dramatic event, in your face, downloadable and requires little investigation. Listen to SAfm, watch Carte Blanche and read the Sunday Times as living proof of this

There are 5 trends that I have researched and investigated this year, some good, some better, and some bad. I summarise them in bullet form below with a link to the article:

Poverty, Unemployment and Inequality – Good story. Over the past 20 years SA has made considerable progress in the reduction of this worrying troika. I wrote to the Minister of Social Development, Ms Tolashe, and explained:

Open Letter to Ms Sisisi Tolashe – Minister of Social Development

Readers may not agree with the budget, the sustainability and the wisdom of our Social Grant/ Government transfers system (another debate), but the facts are that abject poverty has been substantially reduced. The World Bank figures take no account of the ‘value’ of such transfers and therefore can be questioned in terms of their veracity.

The NHI and Health Care in SA – Bad story: Over the past 20 years the state of our health care has declined dramatically. The NHI will not change this, only worsen it. I wrote to the Minister of Health, Mr Motsoaledi, and explained:

The grand plan of NHI is to close down ‘private’ medical aid schemes and private hospitals. See link below:

Open Letter to Minister of Health: Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi

My view is that the NHI is another government example of outdated socialist logic, the reader need look no further that the debacle that has unfolded with the UK and NHS. The issue is not as much about cost as it is about private initiative, service, professionalism, quality and yes, competition – all of which has gone backwards with NHS – let alone the feeding trough opportunity in SA. Just imagine if the same was tried with education.

Sport and Olympic prowess – Bad story: Of 205 participating nations – 89 won medals. SA ranked 42nd overall, in the top 50% of medal winners, and in the top 25% of participating countries. Good story? – No. I wrote to the Minister of Sports and Culture, Mr Gayton Mckenzie, and explained:

open-letter-to-minister-of-sports-arts-culture-mr-gayton-mckenzie

Rassie’s innovations in rugby with finding talent, giving them opportunity, finding coaches and giving them opportunity shows that in just 13 years a sport can be completely transformed to what he calls ‘the new normal’ – merit alone. Minister Gayton must get close to this example.

Business and Politics – Better story: The cocktail of the GNU, adding a Business Pledge mixer, Informal sector fruit and a Civil Society straw is beginning to taste better. John Endres, CEO of the Institute of Race Relations inspired my article.

Leg 1: The Changing role of the State; Coalition governments, local, provincial and national and the GNU – better prospects for investment Leg 2: Private sector initiative through B4SA, working with government – considerable re-building Leg 3: Civil society oversight and contribution through 250 000 registered NGO’s – assisting where government is failing. Leg 4: A vigorous informal sector contributing R1 trillion to GDP and engaging 8 million citizens – reducing real unemployment



sas-future-is-the-table-sturdier-than-before

This represents the way forward, not a jumble of scenarios, we are on the road to an improved future.

International and Local Investment – Better story. I have used JP Landman’s extensive piece of investigative reporting here.

investment-pulling-it-all-together-2

Conclusion

These 5 trends are worth watching, they will, to an extent inform our future. Personally though, I will be watching what our new Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube does to reform education in this country, provided she survives the BELA challenge. Real freedom and the opportunity to realize the potential of a country’s human capital are founded upon equal access – to quality education. Without that the troika of poverty, inequality and unemployment will persist no matter the extent of government transfers.

