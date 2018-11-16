Christmas time, Super Hero time

Be a ‘SuperYou’ on a mission for good causes

“Is it a bird or a plane?” This question will be answered on 04 December, when the streets will be awash with the colours of popular superhero characters at this year’s annual Twilight Run/Walk.

Community Chest is calling for everyone to don their favourite cape, in celebration of being a hero.

The iconic event was founded 36 years ago with the goal of donating all proceeds to deserving organisations and communities. The untimed, 5km race is famous for its runners dressing in the most outrageous and creative costumes.

The event is the only one of its kind in the Mother City and has grown exponentially since its inception. The race kicks off in Darling Street (next to the Grand Parade) and takes participants along Adderley Street, Bree Street and the scenic Company’s Garden.

“We’re inviting everyday heroes, families and corporates to take to the streets of Cape Town for charity,” says Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Community Chest Western Cape.

With this year’s media partner, Good Hope FM, and a number of well-known South Africans taking part, Davids reckons the event holds appeal for everyone.

“In the spirit of Capetonian generosity, help us ring in the Cape Town Festive Season by participating in our biggest public fundraiser.”

“This is great fun for super moms, dads and kids alike but more importantly this is a call and an encouragement to all Twilight supporters, old and new, to be actively involved in making a difference in their communities,” says Davids.

Proceeds will go to various organisations and forms part of Community Chest’s 90th Anniversary celebrations. “Community Chest has also partnered with schools participating in their Thales Bursary Awards programme, to be part of the action and the fun of Twilight Run 2018. The award consists of bursaries and mentorship programmes for deserving learners from select schools.”

Freshlyground’s Zolani is set to treat participants to a performance after their run. Fans of Proteas cricketer JP Duminy and YouTube sensation Devon Saunders of Devdondidit fame will also be delighted to see their favourites take part.

Davids’ notes a highlight for the NGO is the effort and creativity that goes into participants outfits each year. “It’s fantastic to see all the effort and creativity that goes into the outfits for the Best Dressed Competition. Individuals are motivated to win cash donations for their organisation. It really is the cherry on top.”

Tickets are R80 and is available on the Community Chest website .

Date : Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Time : Best-dressed Competition at 5:30pm

Time : Run starts at 7pm

Time : Live entertainment starts at 8:30pm

Venue : Grand Parade, Darling Street, Cape Town