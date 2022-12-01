SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Citadel Partnership with Bishops boys raise R400 000 in one night towards Langa Orphanage

In a successful charity auction hosted by Citadel, Bishops Boys under the mentorship of SA Rugby Captain and Head of Philanthropy at Citadel, Jean de Villiers, raised R400 000 towards the construction of a new building for The Vuka Nomtobhoyi Orphanage and Educare Centre in Langa Township, Cape Town.

The Orphanage cares for 25 children permanently and up to 40 over weekends. The Vuka Nomtobhoyi Orphanage and Educare Centre relies entirely on volunteers and the generosity of donors to house and feed the children.

Caption: Josh Macdonald, Luke Carter, Jean de Villiers, Pablo Slaven, Odwa Futshane and Deen Fortune

“I would like to congratulate these outstanding young men who did not take ‘no’ for an answer and are doing everything in their power to ensure that the orphanage gets a permanent home, as well as the equipment it needs to continue supporting the many children in the area,” said Jean de Villiers, Head of Philanthropy at Citadel. De Villiers made a comical auctioneer who successfully auctioned off each of the 11 unique auction items for a fine price.

 

