Citizen March for Cancer

Relay Walk Raises Thousands for Cancer Research

More than a thousand enthusiastic supporters descended on Idas Valley sports field this weekend (from Saturday evening till Sunday morning), to support cancer research. The event was arranged by CANSA’s Relay for Life Stellenbosch office and drew 1213 participants.

“It was amazing to see the 47 teams of relay walkers tackle our course, walking non-stop from 6pm on Saturday evening till 6am on Sunday morning. The teams came from Stellenbosch, Parow and Kuils River,” says event organizer Nellie Snyman, a committee member at CANSA Relay for Life.

The event also enjoyed the support – both in logistical support and in participation – from Fidelity ADT, local law enforcement, Stellenbosch Watch, and the Stellenbosch Safety Initiative.

Fidelity ADT’s district manager (Cape Town North) Verena Hulme says it was an honour to support an important event such as this.

“We helped provide security during the evening’s event while also entering some of our own staff to take part in the walk. The money raised on the day will go towards much needed research, education and support for people battling cancer,” she explains.

Close on R80 000 was raised.

“Anyone who has questions about dealing with cancer or are interested in supporting the work we do can contact the CANSA office on 023 342 7058,” says Snyman.