Clean City South Africa Volunteers Collect 3670 Refuse Bags Full of Litter in One Year

By Dalu Cele

On the 5th of September 2021, Clean City South Africa celebrates the one-year anniversary since the launch of its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network. The team of volunteers have conducted 112 cleanup events, every Saturday morning from 9am to 11am, with 3670 refuse bags full of litter collected over this period.

Dalu Cele, CEO of Clean City South Africa said “We are delighted to have achieved such an important milestone and to celebrate one year since we launched the Adopt A Street Volunteers Network, at the Pullinger Kop Park, in Berea. We would not have achieved this success without the commitment and dedication of our volunteers, that wake up every Saturday morning to clean up the streets and parks within which they live, work and play. I would like to thank our volunteers, visitors, partners and our sponsors for supporting our cause to reduce litter in the inner city of Johannesburg.”

The Adopt A Street Volunteers Network was launched on Saturday, 5 September 2020 as a pilot project to encourage the residents and businesses that operate in the inner city of Johannesburg, to take pride in their neighborhoods. The success from the pilot project at Pullinger Kop Park in Berea, Clean City South Africa subsequently launched the Pretoria Street in Hillbrow and the Pieter Roos Park in Parktown, Adopt A Street Volunteers Network locations. Our main objective is to restore the inner city of Johannesburg back to its former glory through reduce, reuse, and recycle mechanisms to waste management.

Clean City South Africa is a non-profit organization that is looking to expand the number of its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network locations from the existing three locations, within the inner city of Johannesburg. The organization is also in the process to pilot the separation at source through recycling at the residential and commercial properties within the inner city of Johannesburg.

Clean City South Africa will celebrate the one-year anniversary through its participation in the upcoming World Cleanup Day, working in partnership with Plastics SA and Dow South Africa, on the 18th of September 2021, at its Pullinger Kop location in Berea from 9am to 11am.