CleanCitySA extends a hand to the Johannesburg inner city businesses with its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network, with over 3000 refuse bags full of litter collected since the launch of its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network model.

The devastation caused by the aftermath of the looting that took place in the inner city of Johannesburg in just under a week, Clean City South Africa, a non-profit company encourages all to participate in its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network. Since the launch of its Adopt A Street Volunteers Network on the 5th of September 2020, CleanCitySA volunteers have collected over 3000 refuse bags full of litter, in a combined 92 Saturday morning cleaning up events, held from 9am to 11am, from its 3 locations in the inner city of Johannesburg.

Dalu Cele, CEO of Clean City South Africa said “The Adopt A Street Programme is an effort to restore the inner city of Johannesburg back to its former glory. Our mission is to inspire all our stakeholders to collectively strive towards keeping our city’s streets and open spaces clean, and to educate communities about the implications of litter to human health, safety, welfare, and the environment. We are inviting Retailers and property owners in Retail, Residential and Commercial businesses to join hands with us in our Adopt A Street Volunteers Network. The devastation caused by the looting and destruction of property, has made it necessary that we would like see more businesses, people and organisations to work with us in the inner city of Johannesburg and other areas that are interested in joining our Programme.”

The Adopt A Street Volunteers Network Programme consists of a minimum of 25 volunteers that are registered with Clean City South Africa. The volunteers adopt a street and or open spaces from which they live, work or play. The volunteers conduct weekly cleaning up every Saturday morning for 2 hours, from 9am to 11am.

Each volunteer earns 10 points after participating at each Saturday cleaning up event. Following their participation in 12 cleaning up events, a volunteer can redeem their points for a R300 Shoprite Checkers voucher.

CleanCitySA currently operates at three locations in the inner city of Johannesburg which includes the Pullinger Kop Park in Berea, Pretoria Street in Hillbrow and the Pieter Roos Park in Parktown.

www.cleancity.org.za