Cleaning up our coastlines from Hermanus to Langebaan this Easter holiday

Residents in the greater Cape Town area can look forward to visiting clean stretches of beaches this Easter. Starting on Sunday, 02 April 2017 in Hermanus, eight popular beaches will be rid of all litter and rubbish over the course of two weeks thanks to Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages. People living in these areas are encouraged to join forces and help preserve our pristine coastlines.

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) regularly organises beach clean-ups in an effort to contribute towards environmental sustainability, a core Corporate Social Investment (CSI) focus for the business. This Easter is no different; CCPB, together with its activations partner Perfect Solutions, will raise awareness and educate beach-goers about keeping our beaches clean.

“It is our duty to preserve our natural heritage for future generations; with these beach clean-ups, we want to instil environmental responsibility in each and every citizen so that coastal and marine life can thrive,” says Priscilla Urquhart, Public Affairs and Communications Manager for Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

The beach clean-ups have also been endorsed by local municipalities and the mayor of the Overstrand Municipality, Alderman Rudolph Smith is expected to join the operation at Grotto Beach in Hermanus with some of his executive Mayco team.

The dates for the beach clean-ups are:

Sunday, 02 April 2017 : Hermanus Grotto Beach ( 10am – 12pm )

: Hermanus Grotto Beach ( ) Monday, 03 April 2017 : Strand ( 5pm – 7pm )

: Strand ( ) Sunday, 09 April 2017 : Gordon’s Bay ( 10am – 12pm )

: Gordon’s Bay ( ) Tuesday, 11 April 2017 : Muizenberg – Surfer’s Corner ( 10am – 12pm )

: Muizenberg – Surfer’s Corner ( ) Saturday, 15 April 2017 : Fish Hoek ( 4pm – 6pm )

: Fish Hoek ( ) Sunday, 16 April 2017 : Llandudno ( 7am – 9am )

: Llandudno ( ) Sunday, 16 April 2017 : Clifton ( 10am – 11am )

: Clifton ( ) Monday, 17 April 2017 : Langebaan/Saldanha (beach to be confirmed; 10am – 1pm )

Please note that dates are subject to weather conditions. The clean-ups will be supported by a call-to-action on the CCPB Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CocaColaPenBev), encouraging communities in the vicinity of the targeted beaches to join in.

For more information about Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), visithttp://www.peninsulabeverage.co.za/ or contact 021 936 5500.

