Cleaning up our coastline on International Coastal Clean-up Day

13 September 2018; To mark International Coastal Clean-up Day this year, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), will be hosting a beach clean-up event that will take place on Sunday, 16 September 2018, in Muizenberg, Cape Town.

The objective of this event is to raise awareness and educate beach-goers about the importance of keeping our shores clean. This message is central to The Coca-Cola Company’s “World Without Waste” initiative, which was launched in January 2018 with the goal of collecting and recycling the equivalent of 100% of bottles or cans sold by 2030. People living in the area are encouraged to join hands and help preserve our pristine coastlines.

In conjunction with Coca-Cola’s other bottling partners in South Africa, a total of 14 clean-ups are taking place across the country – reaching as far as Mamelodi and Soweto to Durban and Muizenberg. This is being done in partnership with Plastics SA for Clean-up and Recycle Week, which runs from 10-15 September and coincides with International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 15th 2018.

An estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic waste washes into the world’s oceans each year and the concentration of pollutants is expected to increase dramatically over the next few years.

“The issue of plastics, recycling and ocean pollution has never been more crucial. While we can be proud of all that we have done over the years, as a country, we all need to play our part in saving the very environment that we are dependent on to survive,” says Priscilla Urquhart, Public Affairs and Communications Manager for Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

As a responsible South African bottling company and a trusted brand, CCPB plays a visible and leading role in combatting plastic waste. The company continues to find new ways to educate customers and consumers about how pollution is affecting the environment, especially marine life.

CCPB regularly organises beach clean-ups in an effort to contribute towards environmental sustainability, a core Corporate Social Investment (CSI) focus for the business. With the focus on International Coastal Clean-up Day this year, CCPB with endorsement from the Two Oceans Aquarium, Averda South Africa, the World Wildlife Fund, Petco (The South African PET Recycling Company) will continue to raise awareness and educate beach-goers about keeping our coastlines clean and free of pollutants.

Event details:

What: International Coastal Cleanup Day

When: Sunday, 16 September 2018

Where: Sunrise Beach, Muizenberg (meet at False Bay Lifesaving Club)

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Please note that dates are subject to weather conditions. The clean-ups will be supported by a call-to-action on the CCPB Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CocaColaPenBev), encouraging communities in the vicinity of Muizenberg to join in.

For more information about Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), visit http://www.peninsulabeverage.co.za/ or contact 021 936 5500.