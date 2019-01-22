CLIMBING TABLE MOUNTAIN EVERY DAY – ARE YOU MAD?

Andrew Patterson (39) from Sea Point, Cape Town, climbed Table Mountain every day in 2018 to raise funds for 3 non-profit organizations; Habitat for Humanity, One Heart for Kids and The Sunflower Fund.

Through the wind, rain, freezing temperatures and sun, Andrew was committed to his cause and hoped to inspire South Africans to make a difference and look out for their fellow man.

On New Year’s Eve, Andrew took his last step in a yearlong journey that totaled 2429km including 262km of vertical climbing (equivalent to 71 Mt Everests) that took over 964 hours to complete.

“It is hard to put into a few words what this year has meant to me, This entire experience was even greater than I ever imagined. I’ve developed a greater understanding of listening to my own inner voice, intuition and gut.” – says Andrew

Throughout the year, Andrew was accompanied by 738 climbers, from around South Africa and abroad, lending their support to his cause.

“The people I got to meet, the conversations that we have had on the mountain, the enthusiasm for people to get behind this to make a real difference in this country has been mind blowing. It goes to show that you can never fully grasp the full power of an idea until you act on it and start to see it blooming.” – says Andrew

In total over R 359 583.64 was raised with the 365 Ubuntu Climbs initiative launched on donations-based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy, with contributions from 452 donors.

Funds raised have already helped deliver books to 3 of the Western Cape’s poorest schools in Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Kayamandi in connection with One Heart for Kids. With Habitat for Humanity, Ten families living in shacks in Baphumelele, Kayelitsha, have had their homes upgraded to be drier, safer and warmer. Andrew was also involved in 2 donor drives for the Sunflower Fundthat added 30 donors to the Sunflower Registry.

Andrew would like to encourage all South Africans to find a way to give back.

“Whatever your challenge – just get started. Table mountain from afar seemed insurmountable, but seeing the next few stairs ahead of you makes you think ‘why didn’t I start sooner’. Focus on today and what you can do right now to make South Africa better” – says Andrew

Andrew’s campaign is still accepting donations.

You can make a donation to Andrew’s cause on BackaBuddy here:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/365-ubuntuclimbs

Alternatively donate via Snapscan:

Upon completing his last climb, Andrew received warm messages of support from donors on BackaBuddy:

“CONGRATULATIONS BRO, YOU DID IT! So great to meet you and your loved ones on the mountain on Christmas Eve! You’re an inspiration; THANK YOU for what you’re doing for the world! We need more like u!” – JD (Alabama/Chad)



“Congratulations on this incredible achievement! Wish I could have joined on one of the climbs. All the best for your future endeavors. ” – Tshepo Mphela

“Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to join you up the mountain, it’s greatly impacted our relationship and enabled us to stretch ourselves to achieve more than we thought possible. Thank you” – Sameer

“Some called us competitors, but I call us brothers and children of the mountains. Congratulations hitting 365, funding your chosen causes and inspirating a generation. Salutations! – Lion 500” – Kosta Papageorgiou

“Love your work Andrew! Love your generosity of spirit! Thanks for an awesome experience yesterday! Stay inspirational, and inspired! Be blessed!” – Natasha

Google Drive Link for additional photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XvK7yBzwbFEYYNED8H5Y2O5c-rX50s0W?usp=sharing

