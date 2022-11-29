Closer to their dreams one stitch at a time

It was a proud occasion when the Stitch Ahead Programme’s first intake, one of 4 skills development programmes at the Salesian Institute Youth Projects (SIYP), hosted a small fashion show and certificate handover event on Friday 25 November 2022.

This newly acquired 3-month sewing programme, with the support of external partners who are experienced in training and empowering small groups of unemployed and underprivileged individuals, completed the very first training course in basic sewing skills. The students showcased their handiwork during the event. They started the course with no sewing skills and completed the course able to make reusable sanitary pads, a basic shopping/tote bag, a skirt and various other small items.

For SIYP, this sewing course has a dual purpose: the first is to empower unemployed women with basic sewing skills so that they may create basic products to sell within their communities and earn themselves an income; the second is that one of the products they learn to produce is a low cost, washable and reusable pad – an economically sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

This short course is offered to historically disadvantaged young women who are unemployed and destitute, creating opportunities for them to increase household income, improve the living conditions of their families and offer personal dignity through a low-cost product they can mass produce for themselves and their community.

Each student received a basic sewing kit for hand-sewing repairs.

The guest Speaker at the event was Patricia Mudiyayi. She has an organization which provides sewing skills, computer classes and English classes to migrant and South African women in the community of Langa. She started this when she realised that giving money to women who needed to find stability will not change their situation. Her model of operation is inspired by a famous quote “If you give me fish I will eat tomorrow, but if you teach me how to fish, I will eat forever.”

SIYP’s external training partner for this project is Sewing Forward a registered NPO founded by women of colour. They work towards community development and focus on grassroots development. They state that their role is to help others realise they have the strength and ability to take action and solve their own problems and needs. Their intention is to be a catalyst for empowerment through learning and entrepreneurship. They are Berenice Filmore, Nazlie Mohadeen and Soraya Samaai. Their instructors for the SIYP Stitch Ahead Programme are Hanna Mohedeen and Stephani Fillmore. Nazlie and Soraya have decades of experience in sewing design and production and own their own brands. The instructors are qualified design graduates, equally committed to social entrepreneurship. “We are a dedicated team of ladies, who sees the merit of partnering with the Salesian Institute Youth Projects in upskilling young underprivileged women and thank SIYP for the great work they are doing for the youth,” said Berenice Fillmore.

The Salesian Institute Youth Projects are actively fundraising to secure the future of this invaluable programme. To find out more, and how to support them, please contact Frieda Pehlivan, Communications Manager at 021-4251450 or info@salesianyouth.org

END