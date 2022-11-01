Clover Mama Afrika celebrates a successful 21 years!

Clover Mama Afrika is ecstatic to be able to celebrate their 21st birthday and 21 years of success and upskilling! What a blessing it is to be able to celebrate 21 years and still be going strong and making a difference in the lives of others.

Inspired by possibility, in 2001 Clover embarked on a journey of identifying female pillars of strength in South Africa’s communities, and appointed the first Clover Mama Afrika Mama in 2003, with Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust, vigorously spearheading the initiative. Endearingly called “Proffie” by colleagues, friends and her Mama Afrikas, Prof Vlok founded one of the most awarded CSI projects in South Africa.

Her aspirations were simple:

To have a Clover Mama Afrika in every community

To break the cycle of poverty by empowering women who influence change

To see underprivileged communities become sustainable through skills development training

To witness the transfer of skills from one community member to another

To spread the core values of Ubuntu

The project’s success of the past 21 years in numbers:

About Clover Mama Afrika

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004. Over the years the project has hosted 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.