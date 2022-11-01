SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Clover Mama Afrika celebrates a successful 21 years!

Clover Mama Afrika is ecstatic to be able to celebrate their 21st birthday and 21 years of success and upskilling! What a blessing it is to be able to celebrate 21 years and still be going strong and making a difference in the lives of others.

Inspired by possibility, in 2001 Clover embarked on a journey of identifying female pillars of strength in South Africa’s communities, and appointed the first Clover Mama Afrika Mama in 2003, with Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust, vigorously spearheading the initiative. Endearingly called “Proffie” by colleagues, friends and her Mama Afrikas, Prof Vlok founded one of the most awarded CSI projects in South Africa.

Her aspirations were simple:

  • To have a Clover Mama Afrika in every community
  • To break the cycle of poverty by empowering women who influence change
  • To see underprivileged communities become sustainable through skills development training
  • To witness the transfer of skills from one community member to another
  • To spread the core values of Ubuntu

The project’s success of the past 21 years in numbers:

“We are so grateful for the 21 years we have been able to make a difference to every one of our Mama Afrikas’ lives, by upskilling them and in thereby allowing them to lift up their communities. Of course this would not be possible if it wasn’t for our caring and giving sponsors who stand by us every step of the way and take on any challenge with us,” explains Prof Vlok. Clover Mama Afrika, Clover’s corporate sustainability initiative, is a community-led approach aimed at reducing poverty in neighbourhoods by empowering women and those around them to empower the generation that comes after them. And with the project running successfully since 2001 and hosting 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries over the years, the benefits of upskilling can be clearly seen.
CAP IMAGE 1: PROF ELAIN VLOK WITH ALL HER MAMA AFRIKAS.

About Clover Mama Afrika

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004. Over the years the project has hosted 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.

