Clover Mama Afrika celebrates the importance of literacy

In a world where literacy unlocks doors to opportunity, Clover Mama Afrika is taking bold steps to ensure that children across South Africa are equipped with this essential skill. Amid concerning statistics that reveal 81% of South African Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning, Clover Mama Afrika’s community-driven initiative is fostering a culture of reading at the grassroots level.

A 2021 study by the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) highlighted a shocking reality: 81% of South African Grade 4 pupils, across all 11 official languages, cannot read for meaning. This figure has worsened from 78% in 2016. Clover Mama Afrika is committed to changing this narrative by starting at the heart of the community – with the Clover Mama Afrikas and the children they nurture.

“We are deeply concerned by these alarming statistics,” says Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust. “Our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of today’s children by empowering them to read and enjoy reading from a young age. Our Mama Afrikas lead by example – many of whom learned to read and write after joining our program. Literacy is a skill we value deeply, and we actively promote it in every Clover Mama Afrika centre.”

Across the country, Clover Mama Afrikas are finding creative ways to inspire a love of reading. Some of the Mama Afrikas have shared how they promote and encourage reading at their centres:

Mama Sipiwe Solomons from Hazyview, Mpumalanga, has transformed her centre into a literacy haven. “We’ve created a cozy reading nook filled with colourful books, where children eagerly gather for daily story time,” she shares. “We also have a little library where they can borrow books to take home, encouraging parents to read with them. We incorporate literacy into everything – from reading recipes while baking to playing word games during breaks.”

Her efforts have paid off. “One little girl, Siphokazi, was shy and struggled with reading. Through one-on-one support, she slowly gained confidence. Now, she’s one of our most enthusiastic readers. Watching her transformation has been a powerful reminder of the impact literacy can have on a child’s life.”

“These children are our future, and we have a responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to succeed. Literacy is not just about reading and writing; it’s about unlocking a world of opportunities and empowering them to dream big. And by the grace of God, we’re making a difference, one word at a time,” she says.

Similarly, Mama Nondumiso Mpitimpiti from Amalinda Forest, Eastern Cape, has created a vibrant reading corner in her centre, tailored to different age groups. “We make reading a joyful experience by combining it with activities like singing nursery rhymes and discussing stories,” she explains. “This has not only improved the children’s reading skills but also fostered a sense of calm and focus that carries over into their daily lives.”

“We have created a reading corner and library with have books that are suitable and appropriate for each age group. The reading corner makes access to books so much easier for the children,” she says.

Clover Mama Afrika’s commitment to literacy is more than just a program – it’s a movement. “Our Mama Afrikas are passionate about the children they care for and are dedicated to ensuring every child has the tools they need to succeed,” says Prof Vlok. “By making literacy a priority, they are paving the way for brighter futures, one word at a time.”

As South Africa grapples with a growing literacy crisis, Clover Mama Afrika is standing firm in its mission to empower the next generation. With every book opened and every story shared, they are helping to rewrite the future for countless children across the nation.

About Clover Mama Afrika

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2001. Over the years the project has hosted 440 training sessions with more than 2313 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.