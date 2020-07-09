Clover Mama Afrika Earns CEO Today Africa Award for Thinking Outside the Box

The 2020 edition of the CEO Today Africa Awards has just been released and the Clover Mama Afrika project had been awarded with the prestigious CEO Today Africa Award for the Corporate Social Responsibility category. The awards recognise strong and innovative leadership among business leaders operating in Africa and bring together companies that are pushing the envelope in business.

“This is an award that we did not enter but Clover Mama Afrika was identified as a respected project who isn’t afraid to think outside the box. Clover Mama Afrika features amongst other respected winners under different categories from Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Botswana and Egypt. This is truly a proud moment for us all and we thank our Clover Exco team and project partners for their continued support that enables us to be recognised beyond our borders,” said Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust.

The CEO Today Africa Awards recognises, identifies, and honours the most respected companies and their C-level executives operating within Africa today. The finalists were selected by their editorial team to contest for the various regional categories. Categories included Product quality, Service delivery and Corporate Social Responsibility. The CEO Today Africa Award published in the UK will be available in print and is also be available online for the next 12 months.

Clover Mama Afrika’s ethos is “Ukwakha Isizwe”, which means “building and nurturing our nation” and the project sets out to alleviate poverty by facilitating self-sufficiency initiatives. Professor Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust, who, 16 years ago embarked on a project that has changed the lives of so many individuals and continues to do so, is the driving force behind Clover Mama Afrika.

At the heart of the project are the carefully appointed “mamas” who already act as pillars of strength in their communities. These mamas contribute greatly to the advancement of their communities and based on a simple concept – empowering community caregivers with practical skills, which they pass on to others, to earn a sustainable income and better service their communities to improve the lives of people living in poverty.

“I graciously thank the team at CEO Today Africa for this fantastic award of recognition, which serves as a huge reminder of the hard work each one of us at the project, and each one of the mamas do on a daily basis, to make this project as successful as it is,” ends Prof Vlok.