Clover Mama Afrika Grows from Strength to Strength with Appointment of 56th Mama!

MAMA CHRISTINA PETRUS WITH PROF ELAIN VLOK FROM CLOVER MAMA AFRIKA.

What better way to settle into the new year than by growing your team to become even stronger! Clover Mama Afrika welcomes the 56th Clover Mama Afrika to their family.

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2004, seeing the project host 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries over the years.

The newest Clover Mama Afrika, Mama Christina Petrus joins the team from Rosedale in Upington. In the coming months she will open her very own centre. She loves to bake and regularly sells her baked goods within her community. From a very young age Mama Christina has been helping people look after and raise their children. She has a soft spot for children and the elderly and takes it upon herself to be a helping hand to those in need in her community.

“Sharing is caring. I believe you should always give your best to yourself as well as to others. By showing compassion you are bettering yourself and also the lives of others,” explains Mama Christina. She currently has 12 children in her care as well as five elderly.

Clover Mama Afrika is a strong believer of the saying, Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime – believing that if you teach and upskill individuals, they will use these skills to better themselves as well as those around them. The Clover Mama Afrika team continues to investigate communities to find the best women to empower and be leaders in their communities.

“I am so excited to have Mama Christina join our Clover Mama Family! I am looking forward to getting to know her better, training and upskilling her and seeing the great work that she will continue doing in her community in Upington. By becoming a Clover Mama Afrika Mama Christina will have access to training and skills development which will help her develop her natural skills and help others even more in the future,” explains Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust.