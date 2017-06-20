Clover Mama Afrika visit to the Free State

Meet the Mamas of the Free State

The Free State is lucky enough to have individuals that are making a real and measurable difference in their communities. Clover Mama Afrika, Clover’s CSI project, supports a number of determined women who have the vision to help eradicate poverty and hunger among vulnerable people in their communities.

The team at Clover Mama Afrika recently took advantage of the long weekend to visit the three mamas in the Free State to delivery price money from Eqstra Flexi Fleet, Transport and logistics solutions company, which has been a valuable friend of the project for many years.

The first stop was with Mama Alinah in Thabong who cares for over 120 children from the new-born babies to six-year-olds. Her motto is: “Let them stand for themselves to face the future”. She was proud and excited to show off her sewing project where many items are made from material off-cuts.

The next stop was at Mama Florence in Botshabelo, who provides a safe haven for over 250 children where they are taught and encouraged to achieve self-fulfilment in their daily activities. Mama Florence is a dynamic woman who excels in all her self-help projects and provides employment to no less than 40 to 47 members of her community. It was wonderful to see how she promotes her centre and projects with quality banners.

The last stop was with Mama Rosemary of Mangaung. Mama Rosemary started working with children in 1999 when she assisted her sister as a voluntary worker. When her sister closed the school 2 years later, Mama Rosemary took over caring for the children as she grew fond of them and could not let them roam the streets. Within a year she had 45 children in her care and studied for ECD Practitioner.

She was speechless when she opened her box of Eqstra Flexi Fleet goodies that will help her with the flower arranging project.

Prof Elain Vlok, Founder of Clover Mama Afrika explain, “This was the perfect opportunity to see the great work the mama’s put in to make the projects a success. We had the pleasure to visit our Free State Mamas over the long weekend and it was a great opportunity to hand deliver the Mamas Eqstra Flexi Fleet prize money items as well as beanies made by our own Clover Call Service Centre personnel. Our bonus stop was at the Bloem Show where we visited the Clover stall which looked more like a Clover restaurant and a buzz of people buying our products from well-stocked fridges. It was all in all a super productive long weekend.”

The Mama’s were full of gratitude and were delighted to further help more people of their communities.

