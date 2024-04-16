Clover Mama Afrika’s leader wins for project dedication

This past weekend saw Corporate Social Investment project, Clover Mama Afrika‘s Prof Elain Vlok, who manages the project awarded at The Woman of Stature Awards™, for her work and dedication towards the project and the Mama Afrikas over the past 23 years.

Prof Elain Vlok’s remarkable achievements and impactful societal contributions spanning numerous years stood out as she was recognised for being a worthy recipient of an honorary award, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service. The Awards took place at a glittering Gala Dinner on the 13th of April and celebrated women in different categories namely:

• CEO of the Year

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• Woman in Arts and Culture

• Woman in Beauty and Fashion

• Woman in Coaching and Mentoring

• Woman in Community

• Woman in Education and Training

• Woman in Engineering and Mining

• Woman in Financial Services

• Woman in Health and Wellness

• Woman in Media

• Woman in Technology

The awards saw over 200 nominations being submitted and after the strict vetting process, 87 nominees were announced. The awards place a large focus on empowering and celebrating women’s achievements and find that it is pivotal in fostering a more equitable and prosperous society. The Woman of Stature Awards™ stand as a testament to the incredible strength, resilience, and contributions of women across South Africa, and globally.

The purpose of the awards is to accelerate the careers and businesses of women and although many are already prominent players in their respective communities, they have not necessarily fully developed or reached the peak of their success. This award provides many opportunities, gives them access to various platforms, helps them to develop their skills, talents, climb the ladder of success, get further faster, which they may find difficulty in doing on their own.

“What an honour it is to be recognised for this project and the love, dedication and hard work that has been going into this project for more than 20 years! I love what I do and I love our Mama Afrikas and the passion they show for their centres and their communities. Without them and the work that they do we would not have our project,” says Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust. “I am excited about the future and all the opportunities that await us and the new Mama Afrikas we are yet to discover!” she concludes.

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2001, seeing the project host 440 training sessions with over 2313 beneficiaries over the years.

About Clover Mama Afrika

Clover Mama Afrika is a sustainable Corporate Social Investment project that has been in existence since 2001. Over the years the project has hosted 440 training sessions with more than 2313 beneficiaries. Teaching and guiding strong females (lovingly called ‘Mamas’ due to their standing in their neighbourhoods) in communities all over the country, in order to build their skills and sustain and improve their own community projects. Only the most committed are enrolled and these include women looking after orphans, the elderly and those suffering from HIV/Aids.