East London Mama is the newest and 46th Mama to join the Clover Mama Afrika team to empower her community

Clover Mama Afrika’s newest Mama, Mama Phumla Goje of East London, approached Clover Mama Afrika three years ago, however, she needed to do a little extra work over the years to meet the requirements, and didn’t give up for a second. After all her hard work, her dream of being part of the team has finally come true!

Prof Elain Vlok, Manager of Corporate Services at Clover did not hesitate to appoint the project’s 46th Mama, “I was impressed with Mama Phumla’s structures that she has implemented, her honesty and her determination to succeed. With our support, there is no doubt that she will meet her goals. We are providing her with a bakery which is much needed in her community. What an amazing way to start 2020; by appointing a new and determined Mama.”

“Uplifting and empowering communities is something that is vital all over the world and it is always great to see new Mamas joining Clover Mama Afrika in order to be upskilled so they can make a difference in their own communities”, adds Prof Vlok.

“I am ready and extremely proud to be able to further my ultimate goals as a Clover Mama Afrika,” explains Mama Phumla with pride. “My biggest focus is to equip young people and women in my village to become self-sufficient and I believe that I can change their mindset to do just that. I hope to inspire people and show them that there is always hope. I have a food garden that I sustain and in April this year I will receive upskilling from Clover Mama Afrika in bread baking,” she explains.

Clover Mama Afrika, Clover’s corporate sustainability initiative, aims to empower women in communities across the nation with various vital skills such as cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, business management, and food gardening. Over and above the training sessions, these “Mamas” are all supplied with the necessary tools, equipment and infrastructure to create an income for themselves in order for them to give back to their communities.

New Mama Phumla, opened Dibashe Special Centre for young children in 2002 when she noticed that there was a need in her community. Today, she cares for 190 children aged between one and seven-years-old. She also looks after 25 elderly in her community. She is involved with many community projects and is a leader in the NPO Forum doing awareness campaigns on how people can develop and depend on themselves.

She also makes time to mentor the youth in her community. She learned from an early age to fend for herself and used to join her stepmother and grandmother when they would go from door to door selling buckets full of vetkoek and biscuits. She studied at Rhodes University and is a teacher by profession.

The Mamas from Clover Mama Afrika continue to empower their communities and inspire those around them with their hard work and passion.