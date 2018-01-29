Coke Bottler Quenches Thirst of Crimefighters

Saturday, January 27, 2018 – The thirst for justice drives thousands of men and women in blue to put their lives on the line for our safety, and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) showed its appreciation for their sacrifice on National Police Day by delivering cold drinks to police stations in and around Alexandra today.

“These brave South Africans not only help us to sleep a little more soundly at night, knowing they are watching out for us, but their presence also helps to keep the doors of many businesses open and all the jobs supported by those businesses safe,” said CCBSA Managing Director Velaphi Ratshefola.

“Giving something to keep them cool on the frontline in the fight against crime is just a small gesture to show how much we value their work. Without them we would struggle to keep operating as a business and as a society,” said Ratshefola.

Members of the CCBSA management also attended the National Police Day celebrations at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday in support of the SAPS.

“The SAPS is a valued partner and we look forward to working together in future to make South Africa safer,” said Ratshefola.

