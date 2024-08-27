Commemorating Mandela Month: A Nail Tech’s Tribute to Madiba – By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa – mapisaphila02@gmail.com

As we wrap up Mandela Month, we commemorate the legacy Tata Madiba has left for us. As we attempt to follow in his footsteps, we take time once a year to give 67 minutes of our lives back to our community. Although Mandela Day has come and gone, we are still in Mandela Month, and it only seems fitting to dedicate the entire month to the father of the nation – he did not only give us one day but his entire life.

In Makhanda, a nail technician felt her obligation as a born-free South African citizen to celebrate Madiba.

Vuyolwethu Maweni, originally from Gqeberha and now based in Johannesburg, has seen her business, Jameela Queen, flourish since its inception in late 2019. What started as a side hustle for extra pocket money has grown significantly, particularly in Makhanda since 2022. “Through the grace of God, it has grown to be so much more,” she says.

Jameela Queen is dedicated to creating a social impact within the community and bridging the gap of unemployment. Yuyolwethu chose Mandela Day to promote personal hygiene among the disadvantaged. Her team donated 67 sanitary items, including washing rags, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and bar soaps, to those in need.

“We identified the beneficiaries who stood out as needing this the most. Others voluntarily came up to us asked,” Vuyolwethu explains, “the impact was immediate and heartfelt, seeing all the smiles and words of gratitude really warmed my heart. I thank God and my guides for the ability to be able to give back.”

Nelson Mandela is best known for “Ubuntu,” or humanity as we know it. Vuyolwethu, holds human interaction dear to her heart. “I couldn’t think of a better way to interact with those within my community who have needs I believe I could accommodate,” she reflects. “What I’ve learned is that there are so many ways in which a community may be impacted; it might seem small, but essentially, a little does go a long way.”

The beneficiaries were very pleased and grateful for the donations. Vuyolwethu believes the purpose of the donation was achieved in promoting personal hygiene. She plans to look forward to more initiatives. Recently, she successfully donated 872 pads to C.M. Vellem Primary School and has a master class planned for August 9th, including a stationery drive for matriculants in preparation for their prelim. exams.

“I never thought Jameela Queen would grow to be this big, but I’m grateful for this growth,” Vuyolwethu says. Her story exemplifies the lasting impact of Mandela’s legacy, showing that even small actions can make a significant difference in our communities. As we continue to honour Mandela Month, let us be inspired by Vuyolwethu’s dedication and strive to give back in any way we can.