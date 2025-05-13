Commemorating World Book and Copyright Day Event – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“Copyright is the engine of free expression” was the theme of a day organised by Unisa Libraries in partnership with Mogale City Libraries as a World Book and Copyright Day event.

The aim of the campaign was to create a platform for both well established and emerging black writers to work together. This Annual initiative by Unisa Libraries in collaboration with various Municipalities across the country ensures that bookworms keep reading and emerging authors keep writing.

This campaign took place at Kagiso library, on 24 Friday, April 2025 with the purpose of encouraging emerging authors to write in their language to sustain the ‘market’ of indigenous reading.

“Writing in your mother tongue helps writers to express themselves in a particular and familiar manner to describe their culture, heritage, and history, as well as their religion and traditions” says the Assistant Manager of Mogale City Libraries and Information Services Dr. Nthabiseng Raduvha. “A vital point is to emulate past heroes and who were the first to write of indigenous peoples and their history. Such initiatives continue to carry out the legacy of outstanding writers as the Father of Modern literature Dr. Chinua Achebe reminds us.”

Different speakers encouraged emerging authors to form book clubs in their communities to share ideas, information and on how to write in their own language. This would stimulate school learners to participate in reading and writing competitions.

As a Manager of Unisa Libraries Mr. Victor Mbuqe said, ” The purpose was to give access to Unisa students to use the services provided by municipal libraries. We have partnered with Mogale City from 2016, and the partnership will continue as long as both parties are still satisfied.”

At the end of the program, Unisa Libraries donated books to Kagiso library.