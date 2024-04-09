Community and young people are tops in causes closest to volunteers’ hearts

When it comes to the causes that are closest to South African volunteers’ hearts, it seems as though community development is what we consider to be the most important of all.

According to Momentum Metropolitan’s Volunteerism Report, which surveyed a sample of staff members, employees from other corporates, and several non-profit organisations (NPO) respondents,community development came tops with 42%.

babies, children, and youth (40%);

schools (36%);

women empowerment (28%);

teaching/education (27%);

and working with the elderly (24%).

This survey draws parallels with the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)’s 2019 report, South Africa Giving, which also found children-orientated causes to be of high priority to volunteers, ranking as one of the top three causes supported by respondents (34%).

Another commonality between the two reports is the demographical profile of the volunteer. Of those surveyed in the Momentum Metropolitan Volunteerism Report, the 25-34 age bracket presented as those most active when it came to volunteering, citing that they ‘wanted to set a good example’ as their key motivator, while South Africa Giving reported that young people aged 18-24 were significantly more likely than other age groups to have volunteered (54%).

“Research shows that millennials and Gen Zers are extremely socially and environmentally conscious. They’re concerned with contributing to society and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others. They are also concerned with how corporates respond to societal challenges – and they hold them accountable.”

While the volunteerism landscape is a reflection of the state of the country’s socio-economic fabric, people are also drawn to causes for personal reasons. “Anecdotally, volunteers in our Staff Volunteerism programme have shared different reasons for why they volunteer and the causes they choose to support.

“Ultimately, we as an organisation need to allow them this freedom, by providing resources and opportunities for them to give back to those that speak to their hearts. What matters to them, matters to us, and we need to support them as best we can,” says Sono.