Community Engagement in Conservation – What’s best practice?

Many communities border the Kruger Park, most of whose residents have never accessed the park, this disconnection from nature – a key driver of wildlife crime – needs to be addressed.

Between 2012 and 2022, the KNP lost 78% of its rhino population to poaching, with other species regularly falling victim to snares, poisoning, and illegal hunting. The reasons behind this are multi-faceted and complex, with many local NGOs assisting through poverty alleviation and classroom-based environmental education.

A new phase

South Africa’s conservation landscape is now entering a new chapter with the grand opening of Koru Camp’s fully renovated educational facility in the Greater Kruger.

After months of work and over R13 million invested in upgrades, Koru Camp is proud to unveil a revitalised space designed to deepen its impact on community conservation through immersive, nature-based education. Our celebratory launch event on 3 June 2025 will be joined by our partners, including various NGOs and conservation initiatives, as well as prominent members of the industry, and local media.

The day will include local entertainment, a guided tour, art displays and activity showcases with the 20 finalists from our Rhino Art competition, and a special announcement from legendary explorer Kingsley Holgate.

RENOVATION DETAILS

The renovation marks a significant milestone in Koru Camp’s mission to reconnect local communities – especially those historically excluded – with their natural heritage. Our new facility includes:

A fully solar-powered, off-grid infrastructure

New raised platforms and covered decking to weatherproof our permanent tents

An expanded ablutions block with improved privacy and gender separation

A professionally equipped kitchen

A covered outdoor classroom and boma area for lessons, storytelling and activities

A dedicated area for an indigenous, medicinal garden

Improved staff accommodation

These upgrades will allow us to host up to 2,000+ beneficiaries per year, doubling our reach and enhancing the quality and impact of our programmes.

WHO WE ARE

Koru Camp is a nonprofit, educational safari camp exclusively for local communities, most of whose residents have never accessed the park. Through immersive, multi-day stays inside the Greater Kruger for community partners and NGOs historically limited to the classroom, utilising a daily programme of safaris, and educational, conservation-based activities, our goal is to reconnect disadvantaged communities to their natural heritage, helping to shift attitudes, inspire a love for nature and protect the area for future generations.

OUR WHY

The problem of ‘fortress’ conservation – the separation of people from their landscape – remains. Research shows that people are more likely to care about species they have encountered and that positive experiences in nature lead to improved environmental attitudes and behaviours.

Yet, despite living alongside one of the world’s most iconic nature reserves, many local community members have never had the chance to step inside the Kruger National Park. This historic exclusion, coupled with systemic inequality and a lack of access to nature-based experiences has created a deep disconnect between these communities and their natural heritage. A disconnect that not only breeds apathy but also weakens conservation outcomes, especially in areas plagued by high unemployment and vulnerability to wildlife crime.

To bridge this disconnect, we must look beyond token game drives and classroom lectures. Real change begins with real experience – which is where Koru Camp comes in.

By collaborating with local NGOs to offer immersive, multi-day experiences in the bush, we aim to spark a personal connection with nature – fostering understanding, pride, and a desire to protect the wilderness that surrounds these communities. By giving people the chance to fall in love with nature, we can inspire a generation of future conservationists and lay the foundation for lasting environmental stewardship led by its natural guardians: those who have lived their entire lives alongside it.

“How can we love what we do not understand, and why would we feel compelled to protect what we do not love?” Peter Eastwood | Founder and Chairman of Koru Camp

