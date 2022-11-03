COMMUNITY PARLIAMENT LAUNCHED – http://communityparliament.co.za

By Lucky Kgwadi

CommunityParliament.co.za is being developed as an online platform designed to digitize local government service, governance and delivery and enable citizens to connect.

It’s a great idea and needs support

The Vision is to bridge the communication gap between local government and the community to resolve issues faced by the community and thereby serving as a catalyst for service delivery and clean governance. It is intended to have four portals:

A Virtual Community Parliament platform consisting of ward councillors, community leaders, community members and relevant stakeholders.

platform consisting of ward councillors, community leaders, community members and relevant stakeholders. Community Forums which will offer a platform that enables members to raise and discuss issues with members of their respective communities.

which will offer a platform that enables members to raise and discuss issues with members of their respective communities. Improve My Town portal that enables service delivery of basic needs enabling community members to report issues using our Artificial Intelligence system to take pictures, upload them and send them to the relevant local government department for Immediate attention. Status of the report is public and transparent.

portal that enables service delivery of basic needs enabling community members to report issues using our Artificial Intelligence system to take pictures, upload them and send them to the relevant local government department for Immediate attention. Status of the report is public and transparent. Communities are Clients intended to be a transparent system that enables local government to share statuses of current projects, procurement processes, officials responsible and reporting processes.

Their Vision is to transform local government into Smart Governments by relying on partnerships with Local Government Associations and supporting organizations to make the project a success.

The Ultimate Aim is to hold Government accountable by covering the following:

Citizen Reporting

Municipal Response

Problem Resolution (or not)

Community parliament currently houses over ‪100 000 residents registered and is being piloted in 6 municipalities.

It is early days, hopefully it will be supported by citizens and Municipalities alike

Ultimately an App. Will be established accompanied by a ‘Heat Map’ so that any citizen anywhere can see what issues are being raised and how they are being responded to.

Lucky Kgwadi

Founder

Community Parliament

Email: lucky@communityparliament.co.za

http://communityparliament.co.za