Community Partnerships – A VITAL ROLE

By Steuart Pennington

Community partnerships are important, whether they be between a town and the community which it serves, or a business and the community it draws its labour from, or a privileged school and the under-resourced schools serving the community in its area.

We constantly read about South Africa society being divided, being unequal, being marginalized.

Sadly, we read little about the extraordinary energy to reverse this, to connect, to equalize and to include those communities that have been, and still are, marginalized.

It is true that we have first-world excellence living side-by-side with the challenges of the developing world; opulent suburbs across the road from shantytowns; superbly resourced schools down the road from depressingly under-resourced schools.

Community partnerships are essential if we are to draw these different worlds together.