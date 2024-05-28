Community Workers Programme Smart Partnerships Launch – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Everyone seeks a better life. Everyone wants to work together. Local government in Mogale City, recently launched the Community Workers Program in Kagiso, in partnership with the Private Sector. This was a new way of improving the Community Workers Programme for the better. The attendees were Honorable members from local and National Government, Namely the Executive Mayor of Mogale City Mr. Danny Thupane, MM West Rand West District Mr. Elias Koloi, and Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mr. Parks Tau. The event was hosted at Chief Mogale Community Hall. On Friday 26 April 2024

In the early hours of Friday morning, community members of Kagiso packed the Chief Mogale Community hall in full support for the community workers program.

The initiative launch was meant to establish partnerships between the government and the Private Sector, particularly in favor of the workers. This new link aims to prepare and create a suitable environment for the community workers’ program. Through this initiative, participants would get training, and develop new skills, and ideas in the hope of starting their businesses while some would be placed in the marketplace after completing the training. The Community Workers Programme absorbed many unemployed in the townships and enabled them a better life. People were to be empowered, enlightened, and prepared for the outer world. Many would be employable through this initiative and improve the livelihood of the city.

Community Workers Programme has always been the answer to high unemployment and both Youth and Elderly people have been beneficiaries of this program for many years, it continues to be the best way of dealing with the social ills in the community. Many of the participants are from single parenting, some are child-headed, some depend on child grants and some elderly grants, so this program does help the needy in many families.

As Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mr. Parks Tau said, ‘We as the local government are extremely happy to see the number of participants today and we are saying to them, we are going to make sure that, this program is going to create opportunities. We aim to better the lives of our people through such a program.”

At the end of the program, workers were able to ask questions, and community members also engaged with different stakeholders.