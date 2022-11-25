Commuting in Makhanda made easier with a three wheeled vehicle – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

Located in the Eastern Cape, Makhanda, formally known as Grahamstown, is a small town that faces financial hardships and has been neglected by the rest of South Africa. Well-known public transport services such as Uber and Bolt are unavailable, and residents have to rely on their cars, minibus taxis, or expensive shuttle services ranging from R60 – R100. This limitation to transport might be financially strenuous as this is a poverty-infested town filled with Rhodes University students. Fortunately, MK Tuk Tuk Shuttle Services has come to the rescue, offering affordable shuttle services around Makhanda using a Tuk Tuk vehicle.

Uncommon to Makhanda and South Africa as a whole, a Tuk Tuk is a three-wheeled vehicle that originates from Thailand and comprises seven seats. This vehicle is fuel efficient, thus making it cheaper, very different to other shuttle vehicles.

Having experienced the financial struggle most students face, Malvin Mbive began this shuttle service to meet the needs of the students and the community of Makhanda as a whole. Offering quality transport at an affordable rate.

Mbive’s prices vary, ranging from R20 per person to R80 for a group of 6. A bargain compared to alternative public transport services and with the continuous fuel price peaks, MK Tuk Tuk Shuttle Services has come at a suitable time. The shuttle operates from the early hours up until late and is busiest during the 13:00 – 14:00 and 16:00 – 19:00 rush hours.

Mbive flaunts his entrepreneurial skills as he is also a Mr. D Foods driver. He collects fast food from outlets and delivers it to people’s doorsteps. He has dedicated his “nightshifts” to being a Mr.D Foods driver and has assigned someone to operate his Tuk Tuk whenever he is unavailable.

“The support is overwhelming!” Mbive stated with joy. He has only been operating for close to a month, yet he has received a multitude of support from Rhodes University students and residents of Makhanda.

While most students have departed to their homes for the December holidays, Mbive cannot wait for 2023, he believes support will expand next year once all students return.

Making your way around Makhanda during this excruciating heat or cold winter nights has been made effortless and affordable with MK Tuk Tuk Shuttle Services. Simultaneously tackling the high shuttle prices, peaking fuel rates, and unemployment.

Contact: Mzwandile Prince Mamaila <mamailapm17@gmail.com>