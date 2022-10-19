SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
19
Oct

Consciousness In Crisis – By Karabo Nkoli

‘This book is calling all of us young and old to overcome the fear that is holding us back from speaking up against all the ills detailed in this book: corruption, nepotism, violation of the human rights of our fellow citizens due to poverty, gender-based violence and undermining of the rights of citizens to high quality basic services, especially education, health and dignified human settlements’ – Dr Mamphela Ramphele

The book launch will be taking place on:

Venue:  Stonehaven On Vaal,

Date: 22 October,

Time: 13:00

Speaker: Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-President of the Club of Rome since 2018, will include poetry, state of the youth address and a conversation held  of content covered in the book

Related Posts

October 19, 2022

KwaMashu community heroine celebrated

0
October 19, 2022

Ford Provides Grants Worth R2-million to 19 Community Upliftment Projects During Annual Global Caring Month

, 0
October 19, 2022

This Transport Month Engen celebrates as more disabled persons obtain driver’s licences

, 0