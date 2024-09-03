SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
04
Sep

Coronation and FoodForward SA Donate Month’s Supply of Food to O.W.L Haven Shelter

,
Residents of the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter at teatime Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The residents of the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter in Lansdowne enjoy teatime with Coronation and food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA. The homeless shelter received a month’s supply of food, as part of Coronation’s ongoing donations and volunteer efforts at FoodForward SA’s recent Mandela Day event. Coronation Chief Operating Officer, Llewellyn Smith said Coronation had been a funding partner to FoodForward SA for several years, as food security is one of the societal issues it feels most strongly about. The organisation distributes millions of tonnes of donated food to worthy beneficiary organisations all around the country every year.

Coronation Chief Operating Officer Llewellyn Smith serves shelter residents at tea time. Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

GIVING BACK: Coronation Chief Operating Officer Llewellyn Smith serves the residents of O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter in Lansdowne after making a food package donation of a month’s supply of food to the homeless haven. The donation is part of the investment company’s ongoing support for food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA and its beneficiary organisations, The food was packed by volunteers from Coronation and elsewhere at the recent special Mandela Day food packing event, also in Lansdowne. Smith said Coronation has been a funding partner to FoodForward SA for several years, because food security is one of the societal issues it feels most strongly about. The food security organisation distributes millions of tonnes of donated food to worthy beneficiary organisations all around the country every year.

More about the handover:

CORONATION & FOOD FORWARD SA DONATES BULK FOOD TO OWL HAVEN SHELTER

Coronation has joined forces with Food Forward SA (FFSA) for the handover of a month’s supply of food to the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter on 15 August 2024 as part of its ongoing donations to the food redistribution charity and its beneficiary organisations. O.W.L Haven Shelter for the homeless is a beneficiary organisation of FFSA and their residents also regularly volunteer at the FFSA food redistribution warehouse down the road. This special occasion follows on Coronation’s volunteers packing the food on Mandela Day at FFSA’s warehouse, just a few doors down in Lansdowne. Places like O.W.L. Haven are a lifeline to many South Africans in need and need the public’s support. Ongoing donations from Coronation to FFSA provide vital resources to this organisation and many others like it

Related Posts

September 4, 2024

Southern Suburb schools keep wheels moving with 24-hour NGO fundraiser

, 0
September 4, 2024

Every Child Deserves To Smile

0
September 4, 2024

SA’s world champion adds another medal to his tally

0