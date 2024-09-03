Coronation and FoodForward SA Donate Month’s Supply of Food to O.W.L Haven Shelter

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The residents of the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter in Lansdowne enjoy teatime with Coronation and food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA. The homeless shelter received a month’s supply of food, as part of Coronation’s ongoing donations and volunteer efforts at FoodForward SA’s recent Mandela Day event. Coronation Chief Operating Officer, Llewellyn Smith said Coronation had been a funding partner to FoodForward SA for several years, as food security is one of the societal issues it feels most strongly about. The organisation distributes millions of tonnes of donated food to worthy beneficiary organisations all around the country every year.

More about the handover:

CORONATION & FOOD FORWARD SA DONATES BULK FOOD TO OWL HAVEN SHELTER

Coronation has joined forces with Food Forward SA (FFSA) for the handover of a month’s supply of food to the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter on 15 August 2024 as part of its ongoing donations to the food redistribution charity and its beneficiary organisations. O.W.L Haven Shelter for the homeless is a beneficiary organisation of FFSA and their residents also regularly volunteer at the FFSA food redistribution warehouse down the road. This special occasion follows on Coronation’s volunteers packing the food on Mandela Day at FFSA’s warehouse, just a few doors down in Lansdowne. Places like O.W.L. Haven are a lifeline to many South Africans in need and need the public’s support. Ongoing donations from Coronation to FFSA provide vital resources to this organisation and many others like it