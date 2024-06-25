SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
26
Jun

Coronation CEO addresses learners and students to celebrate Youth Day

,

Youth Day 2024 

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

YOUTH INVESTMENT: In celebration of Youth Day, Coronation Fund Managers CEO Anton Pillay made an inspirational address to the Grade 10 and 11 students of Christel House in Ottery, followed by a meet-up for students from the universities of Stellenbosch, Cape Town and the Western Cape. Pillay heard their stories and shared his own, to guide them on their path to success and taking the country forward. His message to the youth is to invest in their futures by taking responsibility for themselves, to protect their personal brand credibility, to stay committed to their education, to ask for help along the way and to be steadfast in pursuing their ambitious goals and dreams.

Click here to view more images of the Youth Day event.

