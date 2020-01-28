SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
Corruption – How Does SA Compare?

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019, released today by Transparency International (TI), the global coalition against corruption, reveals that more than two-thirds of the 180 countries on the index score below 50, with an average score of just 43. South Africa has improved marginally from a score of 43 in 2018 to 44 and is ranked 70/180, which still places it squarely amongst countries deemed to have a serious corruption problem, and to not be doing enough in their anti-corruption efforts.

The index, considered to be the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector according to experts and business people. It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

South Africa is surpassed by eight other sub-Saharan African countries.

COUNTRY SCORE RANK
Seychelles 66 27
Botswana 61 34
Cabo Verde 58 41
Rwanda 53 51
Mauritius 52 56
Namibia 52 56
Sao Tome and Principe 46 64
Senegal 45 66
South Africa 44 70
Benin 41 80

For full report https://www.transparency.org/cpi2019

