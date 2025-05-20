Creative Arts Workshop for West Rand kids – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“A painting to me is primarily a verb, not a noun, an event first and only secondarily an image” says Mr. Kgosi Khumalo a founder of CEO of Backyard Art Gallery who hosted a Creative Art Workshop for West Rand Township Kagiso kids on 17 Saturday May 2025.

The purpose of the workshop was the give these children a space to exercise their creative side, develop their art skills at an early age. Through art classes hosted every weekend, Kagiso kids are been groomed to grow West Rand young Artists and at the same time allow them to be creative using different colours and varying techniques.

Trained coaches are there to guide them through painting, teaching them to solve problems, be analytical, and work as a team with the objective of building new friendships by working together as young artists.

As founder and CEO of Backyard Art Gallery Mr. Kgosi Khumalo said, ” These are our future artists that we can be proud of. I’m very happy to invest my skills and time on them. It’s easy to work with children that are reachable and in this way, help them express themselves. Thanks to the parents who allowed their kids to be part of this workshop. It will be beneficial one day”.

It was a joyful and time for these kids to engage with each other and be creative and express themselves through art. Some through their work, there’s creativity and the message is there.

As a West Rand Artist Mr. Paul Molete said, “Teaching children to paint and draw helps them to develop that side of the brain that deals with creativity and problem solving. This enhances their talents, builds confidence, and is character forming. Through such an event, they are able to play with different colours. It’s another way of expressing themselves in the world of modern day art”.

At the end of the program, their work were displayed at the Gallery space for everyone to see.