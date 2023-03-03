Creative Spaces – Out There – By Arno Cornelissen

By Arno Cornelissen

Bagels has been creating art and expressing himself creatively for as long as he can remember. “There isn’t a memory where I wasn’t drawing on the walls, in the sand or on my clothes. All the guys in my family were drawing. I guess it comes from my father’s side.”

He draws inspiration from life, and the core of his work comes from experimenting; trying anything new and unique.

His first commission was assisting Ralarno Coutts, a muralist from Johannesburg, to paint a mural on a bridge just outside Makhanda. The project, Nature is Louder, was led by the National Arts Festival, one that Mook Lion – resident street artist and muralist – was also involved in. Although they did not work together on that mural, Mook saw the work Ralarno and Bagels put out there.

As the right people had seen Bagels’ work, Mook Lion approached him to do a mural on the Africa Media Matrix building on Rhodes University’s (UCKAR) campus. “It was crazy man, the mural with Mook is by far the biggest project I have been involved with. That was one of the best things for me.”

“I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” says Bagels, explaining how working on a mural of such a massive scale boosted his confidence to new heights. “It took some time building that confidence, but once you have it and get in the swing of things, you become more comfortable.”

One of the things that makes the mural on the AMM more powerful is the scale, “it’s such a massive thing, you can’t help noticing it, such a huge power dynamic. It keeps pulling your attention.” Bagels comments, “Galleries have become outdated; they’re like a museum where everything is still, waiting, and waiting in a confined exhibition space. I like showing my work to people. I need alternative ways of showcasing my work in a more accessible way.”

Even though Makhanda prides itself on being the creative city, “there are nowhere close to enough programs or spaces for artists to make a career from their art there. There isn’t a gallery that regularly shows upcoming artists’ work. I want to create such a space that isn’t limited to any one form of art, but where artists can come together and meet other artists. That is my long-term plan, to create such a creative hub.”

Mook Lion often says, “we have to work together and work with the people we know.” Having your work in the public space introduces artists to the public, and it can offer legitimate opportunities.

“A recent example is a graffiti artist approached by a business owner while working in the public space. The owner sees the artist’s work firsthand and wants something fresh painted on his walls. That graffiti artist knows other street artists from their work seen on public walls. Just like that, opportunities are created, and I have a potential job lined up.”

“With limited opportunities for artists in a small town, it is up to us to create spaces and opportunities that help spread the work of artists more publicly,” concludes Bagels