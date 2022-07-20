Cresta Focuses On Early Childhood Development & Food Security This Nelson Mandela Day.

Mandisa Mhlongo, Cresta Marketing Coordinator (left) and Ms Rorisang Makae, Principal at St Mabels Day Care

19 July 2022, Johannesburg – Former President Nelson Mandela once said, “The true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children” (27 September 1997).

Every year since 2010, South Africa celebrates Nelson Mandela Day as a way of encouraging civilians and corporate organisations to give back to their communities in whatever way they can. This year, Cresta Shopping Centre decided to lend a hand to two organisations which help improve the lives of children in and around their community.

With the South African Government prioritising early childhood development as part of the National Development Plan for 2030, there’s an increasing need for organisations and communities to assist in providing a holistic foundation for all children. And as a family brand, Cresta Shopping Centre wanted to step in and provide essential tools and resources to the children in their community as a way of improving their overall development.

Cresta Shopping Centre honoured Nelson Mandela Day by donating several educational toys and books, stationery, and outdoor play equipment to the Land of Joy Day Care in Diepkloof, Soweto and St Mabels Day Care in Sophiatown, Johannesburg. With many Day Care facilities in South Africa, only a few are able to provide an exceptional early childhood experience for their learners.

“With the world currently recovering from the two-year global pandemic, many ECD centres around the country have had to soldier through without any financial assistance and donations. We live in a country where families face so many inequalities and as a result, children are deprived of opportunities that can aid in their growth. With this in mind, we as Cresta Shopping Centre wanted to step in and assist both Land of Joy and St Mabels so that the children can continue to learn in meaningful ways.” Says Virginia Bester, General Manager of Cresta Shopping Centre.

Bester further states, “What many people don’t realise is that many ECD centres have become safe homes for many children, and our priority as a society is to ensure that these centres are taken care of so that we can all maximize their future well-being.”

967 Sandwiches For Yeoville Community School

Keeping with the spirit of making change in children’s lives, Cresta partnered up with Kindness Like Confetti to donate 967 sandwiches for the children of Yeoville Community School. Kindness Like Confetti (KLC) is an NGO which deals with food shortage, childcare assistance, trauma relief and the equal treatment of women. This year in partnership with Cresta Shopping Centre, shoppers were encouraged to come donate any staples required to make sandwiches or volunteer their time to help make the sandwiches.

The community of Cresta and KLC’s volunteers worked tirelessly and made this goal a reality. All 967 sandwiches were packaged and given to the children at the Yeoville Community School.

Make A Pledge With Cresta

One day of giving back isn’t always enough which is why Cresta is challenging its community and shoppers to make a pledge with Cresta and make Winter a little warmer with kindness. Shoppers can donate winter essentials such as warm clothes, blankets, non-perishable foods, and additional resources such as books and toys for those who need it most.

Cresta Shopping Centre has allocated a specific drop-off point throughout the Centre where people can place their donations until 31 July 2022. Inquiries can be made at the information desk located on the Upper Level near Woolworths. These donations will be distributed with the assistance of Tshepo Community Development Initiative, a local NGO.

Encourage friends, family and colleagues to also aid in making a difference in people’s lives this July.

A little goes a long way.

About Cresta Shopping Centre

With over 260 stores offering various quality products, Cresta Shopping Centre has evolved from a Regional Community Centre into an iconic Super-Regional Family Centre of shopping and leisure. Cresta’s aspirational retail mix includes a variety of fashion, food, décor, beauty and tech stores across its four levels.

Nestled between Sandton and Randburg, Cresta is amid affluent residential areas. In mid-2019, Cresta launched CrestAquarium, a space devoted to over 30 species of tropical marine life – a first for South African retail.

Cresta has won numerous awards, including the coveted title of “Best Local Shopping Mall” at the 2021 Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards. In addition, the Shopping Centre Industry has recognised the Centre numerous times with the SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards, such as the most recent achievement of receiving Bronze Awards in the Advertising and Public Relations categories for their 2020 Magic of Cresta Festive Campaign, in November 2021.

