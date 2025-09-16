Cruise Season Injects R1.79 Billion into Western Cape Economy

The Western Cape has recorded its most successful cruise season to date, setting new benchmarks for cruise-liner visits, passenger numbers, and economic contribution in 2024/25.

The Western Cape Cruise Liner Industry Report shows that the cruise season contributed R1.79 billion to the Western Cape’s GDP, up from R1.32 billion in 2023/24. This is a result of 79 cruise ships arrivals (83 vessel arrivals) between September 2024 and June 2025, representing an 18% increase on the 67 ships recorded the previous season. Passenger numbers also rose to 127,000, up 16% on 2023/24. Long-haul “world cruises,” which link multiple continents, accounted for 42 port calls, further strengthening Cape Town’s reputation as a premier stop on global itineraries.

According to the report, the 2024/25 season total expenditure generated by vessels and passengers reached R1.99 billion, representing 32% increase compared to the previous season’s R1.5 billion.

Employment growth was a major highlight. The 2024/25 season created 1,234 direct full-time equivalent jobs rising to 2,345 once multiplier effects were included. The largest share was in retail and markets (44%), followed by hotels and restaurants (27%), tour operators and other services (9%), and fuel bunkering (8%). At national level, nearly 3,000 jobs were supported, with international passenger spending responsible for almost two-thirds.

Importantly, the benefits extended beyond Cape Town. Smaller municipalities such as Mossel Bay, Hermanus, and Saldanha Bay welcomed 32,000 passengers across 26 ship visits, generating R47.5 million in local spending.