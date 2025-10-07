CSI – Underprivileged talent supported at grassroot level by Servest collaboration with the Gauteng Cricket Board “Lions Cricket”

Servest collaborates with the Gauteng Cricket Board “Lions Cricket”, to support grassroots and underprivileged talent

Servest, one of the largest Facilities Management providers in South Africa, has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (‘MOA’) with Lions Cricket, in which its Landscaping and Turf division has committed to the maintenance and upkeep of 21 cricket fields in underserved communities across the province for the next three years. These fields are home to 17 cricket clubs, many of which serve communities with limited access to high-quality sports infrastructure.

Andre Ferreira, Executive Head: Business and Market Development of Servest Landscaping and Turf commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity to support and promote grassroots cricket. Young players, especially those from underprivileged communities, will now have access to well-maintained, world-class playing surfaces. These upgraded facilities will not only improve the quality of play but also inspire and nurture young talent. We are hopeful that some of these players may rise to national or even international levels in the future.”

Servest’s services will ensure that these fields are professionally maintained year-round, allowing for safe, consistent play and long-term sustainability. Lions Cricket’s CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, noting: “We are incredibly grateful to Servest for their support. High-quality playing surfaces significantly impact performance and participation. For young athletes, particularly in underprivileged communities, these improvements create safe, inclusive environments where skills can be developed under the guidance of our experienced coaches. This collaboration represents a real investment in the future of South African cricket.”

To ensure the success of the initiative, monthly field assessments and quarterly review meetings will be held, allowing both parties to monitor progress and fulfil their commitments effectively. “This joint endeavour reflects a strong step forward in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity and highlights how mutually beneficial relationships between the private sector and sport can contribute meaningfully to social development,” noted CEO of Servest Rob de Grooth.

About Servest

Established in 1997, Servest has partnered with over 5 000 clients across South Africa and other African countries, delivering integrated facility management solutions that are tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. From cleaning & hygiene, security and landscaping to hard services, catering and parking solutions, Servest’s comprehensive range of solutions is designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate the user experience, and unlock long-term value for facilities.

About Servest Landscaping & Turf

Servest Landscaping & Turf provides commercial and corporate landscaping and turf services. Servest’s complete turf solution maintains the highest standards in sporting and leisure facilities, elevating playability and safety. Servest is responsible for the landscaping and turf at over 40 schools and four universities nationwide and maintains the pitches for several prominent national-level stadiums. Servest has built and maintains, many of the finest golf courses across South Africa.

Servest has won over 100 South African Landscape Institute (‘SALI’) Gold Awards over the last 25 years making the division the most awarded commercial landscaping and turf provider in South Africa.