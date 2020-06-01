CTU & SANTACO Team up to Donate Food Hampers in Olievenhoutbosch

Johannesburg, 28 May 2020 – During May, CTU, one of the largest taxi underwriters in South Africa, donated 160 much needed, family-sized food hampers and reusable facemasks to the residents of Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. This formed part of a Covid support initiative spearheaded by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).

Head of Sales and Marketing at CTU, Bipin Bhagwan says, “We came across this initiative via an invitation from SANTACO who identified vulnerable communities which require assistance during this challenging time. It filled me with immense pride to see members of our staff digging deep into their own pockets to contribute to this cause. We want to inspire hope through enabling food security and want to encourage other organisations to assist hungry communities. Now more than ever, corporates; organisations; the partisans within and NGOs need to stand together to help ease the burden South Africans are facing.”

“COVID-19 and social distancing shouldn’t translate to social or corporate social exclusion. Now more than ever, companies need to link arms with one, united goal of aiding those struggling through these trying times. SANTACO values this partnership and CTU’s commitment to help families facing unforeseen financial pressure as a result of the pandemic,” said Ntate Moeketsi, event organiser and GM for Olievenhoutbosch.

The food hampers contain much needed essentials that will feed a family of four for a month.