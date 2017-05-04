Culture, Colours and Conventions

DECOREX CAPE TOWN VISITORS INSPIRED BY CITY’S COLOUR AND CREATIVITY

From corner to corner, the Cape Town International Convention Centre was awash with the vibrant energy and creative splendour as leading designers, décor and lifestyle experts shared their take on 2017’s most inspired trends at the Decorex Cape Town exhibition, co-sponsored by Plascon and Caesarstone, which ran from 27 to 30 April.

“There is something incredibly energising about being in one venue with so many talented South Africans showcasing their product and abilities,” said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director: Design, Lifestyle and Retail Exhibitions. “At the heart of it, Decorex is about bringing these industry players and the public, all of whom are passionate about décor and design, onto a level platform. Using this, they are given the opportunity to engage in a meaningful way about their role and desires in this inspired arena. I really believe this was achieved at Decorex Cape Town and am just so excited to discover what depths of creativity emerge from the show.”

Visitors to Decorex Cape Town were immediately immersed in décor and design inspiration that transformed 2017’s trends into something tangible, using quality South African products and furnishings, all connected to this year’s ‘Make your space your living dream’ theme. Event co-sponsor, Decorex Award of Excellence recipient and leading manufacturer of kitchen surfaces, Caesarstone, took advantage of the interactive platform to launch three enchanting new designs to their colour palette, all of which are inspired by the exquisite appearance of natural stone. Visitors were privy to the newly released Moorland Fog, Montblanc and Rugged Concrete palettes, which feature a variety of intricate veins, bold colours and textures suited an endless array of design possibilities. Expect to see these showcasing in modern and renovated homes throughout the country.

The Decorex Cape Town audience was also exposed to this year’s exquisite colour range at the perennially popular Plascon Colour Forecast. Every element of décor and design, from fashion to architecture, incorporates the annual colour trends with Decorex SA co-sponsor and Award of Excellence winner, Plascon, providing unending guidance on colour combinations and contrasts to work for the individual.

The Decorex SA Trend House was a winner of the Decorex Award of Excellence, all curated by Anita Bloom, Creative Director: Lifestyle, Design and Retail Portfolio. This feature managed to transport visitors out of a convention centre and directly into a home. Using a range of sponsored products, including @home furniture and finishings, the Trend House provided a glance into the popular ‘unplugged’ movement, disconnecting from electronics while incorporating the Urban Jungle Trend which empowers the occupant with nature’s energy.

Using Libra Flooring and a range of locally-crafted items, Cape Town designers; Wunders, NM Design and Leon at CCXIX interpreted the trends and #livingdream theme into various room settings at the Décor District by Libra Flooring. This feature, which won a Decorex Award of Excellence, further showcased the accessibility of interior design for the individual.

Running alongside Decorex Cape Town, and another recipient of the Decorex Award of Excellence, was the incredible We Are Cape Town installation, conceptualised and curated by 100% Design South Africa’s Creative Director, Cathy O’Clery. Here, some 36 local enablers, curators, collaborators, studios and designers, all with an international footprint, gave the audience a taste of their artful creations. Among the design elite were ceramicist, Clementina van der Walt with studio mate, Peta Becker of Projekt; as well as Laurie Wiid van Heerden, working with Anthony Harris and Gerhard Swart of Ceramic Matters.

Taking to the Decorex Designer Spotlight was the incredibly talented Dylan Thomaz of Studio Dylan Thomaz. This young designer – also a Decorex Award of Excellence winner – stimulated the senses of all who visited his living and dining room space, which created an accessible narrative, fusing old and new worlds together in one harmonious setting. Thomaz also shared his marketing insights, promoting previously unknown artists by creating brand awareness and consumer items. He also skilfully re-decorates holiday homes, using the brands of these emerging artists, and then manages short-term letting for Airbnb.

Christina Wiese Interiors, in collaboration with Ernst H. Interiors, took the Decorex Themed Feature to heart, curating a chic living room area set at a beachside villa, with the central focus on Decorex SA’s #livingdream theme. The pair brought out the best of their aesthetics, with Christina leaning towards the classic contemporary and Ernst embracing minimalism, while also bringing in the on-trend ‘green’ that harkens to the natural world.

Anyone looking for DIY tips on everything from ways to save on gardening costs to making a coffee rack from scratch would have benefitted from visiting The Builders DIY Theatre. It was here that Builders’ Home Made Easy (The Home Channel on DSTV 176) presenters Tanya Visser; Elle Franco; winner of the Builders’ presenter search, Ryan Paulsen, as well as DIY guru, Dave van den Bergh all came together on one stage. These DIY masters gave handy advice on adding value to the home with insightful décor and gardening tips, general improvements and fix-ups with live demonstrations throughout the four-day exhibition.

Design inspiration continued into the kitchen arena where leading Western Cape kitchen designers; Hollywood Kitchens, Unique Kitchens and Gardner Interior Concepts, all took on theFranke ‘Simplicity in Design’ Kitchen Design Project, crafting aspirational kitchen models using quality products supplied by Franke SA. Each kitchen area was assessed by judges from Franke SA and the Kitchen Specialists Association with Unique Kitchens being named this year’s winning design while Hollywood Kitchens, as well as Franke, received Decorex Awards of Excellence. The incredible Unique Kitchens team walked away with R10 000 worth of Franke SA products as well as invaluable ongoing support after the exhibition.

Once visitors were satiated with kitchen design inspiration, it was over to the Gourmet Cooking Theatre – sponsored by Hirsch’s and Whirlpool – where the modern kitchen was put to serious use by local chefs. These included the likes of food entertainer, Claire Allen; Jeremy Borg, food connoisseur and the owner of Painted Wolf Wines and the innovative executive chef of Benguela on Main, Jean Delport. Impressive demonstrations were also performed by representatives from mobile beverage industry, Thirst for Life; Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream (N2ice Cream) and renowned tea merchants, Nigiro Tea. The delectable meals were all created in a trendy kitchen installation with classy countertops sponsored by Caesarstone and the stunning sink and tap installations sponsored by Franke SA.

Taking some time out for a refreshing beverage was a pleasure at the Painted Wolf Wine Barwhere the quality local vintages were suitably enhanced by the exquisite bar design. The talents of Petra Vonk Design Studio were evident at the Noir Restaurant + Bar presented by Bavariawhere the Black on Black Trend – identifiable in items such as the custom-made, modern and reclaimed furniture pieces – all added to the high-end look and feel that underscores the Bavaria brand. Illy’s signature range of coffees and other warm beverages, available at The Coffee Cup by Illy, were the perfect on-the-go option for those who wanted to keep visiting the enticing stands.

Another feature which overflowed with pastel colour, craftily contrasted with black and white, was the Milk JUG Café. Here,visitors could indulge in the beautiful stylings of Simply Child and their gorgeous children’s furniture range. Children took full advantage of the chalk walls and colouring-in pads – expressing their inner designers – or enjoyed one of the many delicious treats on offer.

After taking in all the sensory stimulation of 2017’s trends and inspiration, writers shared their insightful experiences online at the fully-equipped, Bloggers Lounge, all while enjoying a complementary cup of Illy coffee.

All these enticing features were expertly assessed by leaders in the décor and design industry. These influential individuals included Maarten Peutz; Melissa Ward from @home; John Autard of Interior Placements; voice artist, radio journalist and Design+Style reporter for 567mw Cape Talk, Bianca Resnekov as well as Top Billing’s Brad van den Berg. Final decisions were made and awards were distributed on the last day of the exhibition.

Decorex Cape Town Awards of Excellence

1. We are Cape Town by 100% Design SA

2. Neolith

3. Décor District by Libra Flooring

4. Designer Spotlight

5. Crab Tree

6. Patio Warehouse

7. Caesarstone

8. Franke

9. Plascon

10. Hollywood Kitchens

11. Decorex SA Trend House

Individual Awards

Franke Kitchen Project Winner: Unique Kitchens

Marketing Award: Perfect Grass

The most Interactive Stand: Johnnie Walker

The Best Innovative Product: Fenix Stone on Burl Collective

The Best Collective Stand: Petra Vonk Design

The Best in the Cooking and Cuisine: Johnnie Walker

The Best Newcomer: Petit Love

The Best Use of Shell Scheme: Design Team

The Best Small Stand: Steel Form

The Best in Build and Plan: Rudi’s Choice

The Best in the Bathroom and Kitchen Category: Kitchen Studio

The Best Décor Stand: Mr Price Home

The Best Overall Stand: Belgotex

The third and final leg of the 2017 Decorex SA exhibition – Decorex Joburg – will take place the Gallagher Convention Centre from 9 to 13 August, offering even more décor and design installations for every #livingdream space.

Decorex SA details:

Decorex Johannesburg: 9 – 13 August 2017

Time: 10am – 6pm daily

Ticket prices: Adults: R120, Pensioners: R100, Children under 12: R20

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre

High resolution images are available on request.

(Image credit: Decorex SA)

Caesarstone.

Plascon.

Decorex SA Trend House.

Decorex SA Trend House.

Leon at CCXIX at the Décor District by Libra Flooring.

NM Design at the Décor District by Libra Flooring.

Wunders at the Décor District by Libra Flooring.

We Are Cape Town.

Decorex Designer Spotlight by Dylan Thomaz of Studio Dylan Thomaz.

Decorex Designer Spotlight by Dylan Thomaz of Studio Dylan Thomaz.

The Decorex Themed Feature created by Christina Wiese Interiors, in collaboration with Ernst H. Interiors.

Builders’ DIY guru, Dave van den Bergh, during his demo at Decorex Cape Town’s interactive Builders DIY Theatre.

Unique Kitchens, winner of the Franke ‘Simplicity in Design’ Kitchen Design Project at Decorex Cape Town.

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream (N2ice Cream). Renowned tea merchants, Nigiro Tea.

Painted Wolf Wine Bar.

The talents of Petra Vonk Design Studio were evident at the Noir Restaurant + Bar presented by Bavaria.

The Coffee Cup by Illy.

Milk JUG Café.

Milk JUG Café stylings by Simply Child and their gorgeous children’s furniture range.

The Bloggers Lounge.

