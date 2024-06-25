Cum Laude Pass for HRH Princess Eurika Mogane, representing Mpumalanga at the University of Cambridge

From cleaning offices in the heart of Mbombela CBD, to currently being a top graduate from the University of Cambridge Scholarship Recipient in the Sustainable Development Goals : Law and Policy certification. HRH Princess Eurika Mogane, learnt early in life that things aren’t easy and one needs to be committed above average in order to make it.

Unlike many who are faced with limited resources for studies, Princess Eurika resorted to using online learning as part of her journey to being equipped with the necessary skills and experience needed to better serve her people. In the year 2020, she was recruited by an online University from Ireland to assist in compiling and translating a free online COVID – 19 course, made available for the public to be well informed about the pandemic and necessary safety measures to commit to.

HRH Princess Eurika Mogane has since been awarded with over 30 key accolades for her unique academic and community development initiatives. The University of Cambridge identified her as a South African gem and awarded her a scholarship of close to R30 000 for this course.

“As a Community Leader and recommended candidate for the Commissioner of Gender Equality, it is quite important to me that I acquire the necessary information and skills needed to be able to better support our people. This course helped me to engage with others from across the globe who are like minded and keen on investing resources for the upliftment of our communities,” said an ecstatic Princess Eurika

This course is aimed at Community Leaders, Advocates, and Law Makers in Countries. These change makers are part of those who are steer heading the Sustainable Development Goals and playing pivotal roles in their countries.

The placement being such a huge miraculous milestone, HRH Princess Eurika knew that she had to give it her all. The course has now been concluded and she hails as one of the top performing students with a staggering 90% course completion average.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to transform our world. They are a call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy health, justice and prosperity.

“Our final assessment was very challenging as it required us to create a new Bilateral Treaty between two OECD countries, while considering existing treaties, policies, and Cultural factors of those regions. After extensive research and findings I was fortunate to have been able to receive a distinction,” said Princess Eurika beaming with so much joy.

After completing the certification, each deserving scholar is receiving a their certificate and badge of honour accordingly. There is now a rise in online learning opportunities and over thousands of applicants, only 10 were selected to be part of this programme.

“We are truly honored to have engaged with HRH Princess Eurika Mogane her work in the field in South Africa is inspirational and enriched the cohort as a whole,” said Tejas Rao the course Tutor.

HRH Princess Eurika Mogane is also serving as a Youth Caucus Leader for the African Women’s Network in South Africa. Her role is to ensure that she promotes governance and advocacy in the country with the support and guidance from the AU. With this key leadership role, she has mentored various youth and created free Entrepreneurship Packs for those who she is grooming. She believes in equipping others to fulfil their own destinies. As an Ambassador for the Apostle Peter Jones Foundation, community work and upliftment is in her heart.