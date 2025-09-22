Curro Podium North hosts region’s largest athletics meeting as World Championships inspire young talent

Eight provincial teams, record-breaking performances, and a stadium alive with school pride – the Northern regionals delivered it all. As the 2025 World Athletics Championships entered its fifth day in Tokyo, South Africa’s future stars were making their own mark closer to home at the Curro Podium Northern regionals – the biggest athletics meeting in the Northern region, held at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane.

The event brought together 2,401 athletes from eight provincial athletics bodies, creating a spectacular day of competition that celebrated exceptional talent across all high school athletics disciplines. Athletes from Central Northwest, Free State, Gauteng North, Mpumalanga, Northwest, Vaal Triangle, Central Gauteng, and Limpopo competed across track and field, producing standout results. “These young athletes are the future of South African sport,” said Cindy van der Merwe, Portfolio Manager at Curro Sport. “The Curro Podium Series gives them the chance to compete at a serious level and chase their dreams of representing their country.”

Eighteen-year-old Tumi Ramokgopa from Prestige College broke her own South African junior record in the 100m hurdles at Podium today, stopping the clock at 13.15 seconds. This improves on the 13.22 seconds she ran at the ASA Grand Prix 2 earlier this year, when she first surpassed Taylon Bieldt’s long-standing U20 record of 13.35 set in 2016. This year’s Northern regionals also saw a series of outstanding performances and personal bests. Sixteen-year-old Tiisetso Malungane of Curro Hazeldean continued his exceptional season, having already claimed both the ASA U16 800m and 1500m titles in 2025 while breaking national records. At Podium, Malungane set a new personal best in the 3000m with a time of 8:35.57, improving on his previous record of 8:50.11.

Mukona Manavhela further cemented his dominance after sweeping the ASA U18 sprint events –100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay – and excelling at the African Championships earlier this year. At Podium, he set a new Boys U17 200m record of 20.82 seconds, improving on his previous mark of 20.97 seconds. Among the standout athletes was Megan Nieman from Die Hoërskool Menlopark. Earlier this year, she set a new South African U18 record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.12 seconds at the AGN Championships. At the Podium meet, Nieman excelled once again, winning the U17 100m hurdles in 13.20 seconds, taking the title from Ramokgopa, who held the previous record of 13.27 seconds. She also set a new U17 400m hurdles record of 58.25 seconds, surpassing Ramokgopa’s former mark of 59.42 seconds.

The Northern regionals displayed raw talent and determination, with young athletes pushing their limits while keeping the spirit of fair play that defines South African sport.

Podium saw several records fall. Isabella Gunter from Hoërskool Montana set a new Girls U17 200m record of 23.77 seconds, improving on her own 23.86 and surpassing Rume Burger’s mark from Sekondêre Meisieskool Oranje. In the U15 category, Jaydon Fairlie broke his 200m record with 20.80 seconds and added a new 400m record of 46.19 seconds, surpassing Francois Boshoff’s previous mark of 48.51 seconds from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool.

Team depth and strategy proved decisive in the final standings, with athletes competing across boys,’ girls’, and combined categories from U15 to U19.

