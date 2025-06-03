Cyclists Ride for young patients at St Joseph’s

Capetonians Ride for Hope: Duo Take on Gruelling Mountain Bike Race to Support Sick Children

Two Capetonian heroes are set to take on one of the province’s toughest mountain bike races in honour of who they call the city’s real heroes; the patients and staff of St Joseph’s Intermediate Paediatric Care.

Regan Bagley and Jermaine Carelse, who have a background in law enforcement and firefighting respectively, will compete in Wines2Whales, a 3-day cycling race in October/November. The pair are seeking to raise money and awareness for St Joseph’s, a non-profit children’s hospital located in Montana, Cape Town, celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025.

Wines2Whales, part of the prestigious Epic Series, attracts riders from across the world and challenges participants with rugged trails, steep climbs, and breathtaking scenery across the Western Cape.

St Joseph’s is a 175-bed facility that provides free, transitional care to children from vulnerable communities across the Western Cape. Referred by hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the Cape Metropole, these young patients face chronic conditions such as cerebral palsy, infectious diseases, brain injuries, neurological disorders, and cancer. At St Joseph’s, they receive expert multidisciplinary, rehabilitative, and restorative care—bridging the critical gap between hospital and home.

Bagley says he and Carelse were driven to take on the challenge of Wines2Whales by the commitment of the St Joseph’s staff, who they describe as “The Avengers”.

Bagley says, “I’ve been all over South Africa doing safety and security, putting my life at risk. But when you look at the individuals that take care of these young patients and have to wipe off tears and motivate and create an atmosphere of positivity and healing every day. They are the real heroes and that inspires me. I salute them for that.”

Riding for change

At St Joseph’s, some of the children in their care face life-limiting conditions. The palliative care team walks alongside these children and their families, offering expert, compassionate support through every stage—prioritising comfort, dignity, and love, especially when cure is no longer possible.

Beyond wanting to help the young patients at St Joseph’s, Bagley and Carelse want to inspire all South Africans to make a difference in the lives of others.

Carelse says, “If we all stand together, we can make the burden a little bit lighter for the parents and the awesome staff that are relentlessly pushing on day after day to help children with life-limiting chronic illnesses feel better, live better, smile and play, because every child deserves that. Children are our future.”

To support Regan and Jermaine’s ride for St Joseph’s or to donate, visit

Donation Page – St Joseph’s Intermediate Paediatric Care Ref: Wines2Whales

Every contribution helps restore a fragile child’s chance to walk, talk, and thrive beyond hospital walls.