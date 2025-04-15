DA overtakes ANC as bread-and-butter concerns triple party’s black support – IRRd

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has surpassed the African National Congress (ANC) for the first time in the IRR’s long record of polling public opinion.

Crucially, the DA’s support among black registered voters has more than tripled – from 5% to 18% – highlighting a move beyond traditional voting patterns and signalling the potential emergence of a politics defined by socio-economic concerns rather than identity-based grievance.

The demographically representative survey, conducted between 27 March and 3 April 2025, has a 95% confidence interval and a 4% margin of error.

Key findings are: