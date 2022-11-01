David Ansara appointed Free Market Foundation Chief Executive

The Free Market Foundation announced today that it has appointed David Ansara as Chief Executive, with effect from 1 January 2023.

David is presently Executive Director at the Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA) at the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) where he manages the CRA’s policy research and political risk advisory services.

Says Rex van Schalkwyk, Chairman at the Free Market Foundation: “David is a deeply committed classical liberal who brings an excellent track record; a well-respected and regarded reputation; and considered, informed intelligence to the role. He is a strong advocate for individual liberty and market-based approaches to public policy.