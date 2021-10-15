DBE Notes Positive Uptake in Handwashing at Schools Post-COVID-19

This Global Handwashing Day (15 October), the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and partners celebrate the fact that more children seem to be adopting healthy handwashing habits at school.

Over 4 million Grade 1 learners in 15 000 schools have now received handwashing behaviour change education since 2018 through the National Schools Hygiene & Sanitation Programme – an initiative in partnership with Unilever and the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Today, representatives from the DBE and Lifebuoy met at Zimasa Primary School in Ilanga to commemorate the expansion of the programme in the Western Cape to include a further 224 040 Grade 1 learners in 1327 schools.

“It’s encouraging to see more learners adopting regular handwashing with soap at school – especially in the context of Covid-19. We, together with our partners, have been doing our best to ensure learners understand the importance of regular handwashing and have access to soap and water at school. With the expansion of the programme into the Western Cape, we hope to impact even more learners and their communities with this lifesaving information,” said Dr Granville Whittle – Deputy Director General: Care and Support in Schools Department of Basic Education.

Programme facilitators visited 25 schools in Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West for monitoring and evaluation and reported a positive uptake and increase in handwashing – not just in Grade 1’s taking part in the programme, but throughout the grades.

Lifebuoy has provided educational materials along with liquid hand soap to assist learners and teachers to practice handwashing with soap throughout the day.

Staff at the schools report that the handwashing programme is clearly benefiting learners and stats from Gauteng show a 60 percent overall positive impact on learners’ hygiene behaviour, general health and absenteeism.

“The whole programme works because it brings light to learners and parents about good hygiene. As a result, learners attend more school and suffer less from illnesses caused by germs. So, there are no learners that are missing out on their schoolwork,” said one educator from Olifantsvlei Primary School in Gauteng.

Another teacher from Mapaletse Primary School in Mpumalanga said,

“The programme changed the mindset of learners. They are now more aware of germs and are afraid to get sick, so they wash their hands properly with soap and water to protect themselves.”

Grade 1 learners are required to take home a handwashing diary and practice their handwashing habits at home, which can have a ripple effect on their families and communities.

Facilitators evaluating schools noted that:

100% of learners understand that although their hands may look clean, they are actually full of germs.

100% of learners have set occasions when they are taken or encouraged to wash hands at school

80% of Grade 1 learners know all the occasions on which to wash hands

70% of other learners know all the occasions on which to wash hands

80% of grade 1 learners know the correct steps to follow when washing hands

40% of other learners know the correct steps to follow when washing hands

“It’s crucial for handwashing habits to be instilled from a young age, so having this education as part of the school curriculum is vital. We are pleased that the DBE has chosen to include Lifebuoy’s handwashing education materials inside the 2022 Life Orientation learner workbooks for grades 4-6,” said Nitin Besesar, Senior Brand Manager, Personal Care at Unilever, “We have also been working with the DBE, UNICEF, the African Publishers Association (APA) and Publishers Association of South Africa (PASA) to change the way the letter H is taught in schools to ‘H’ is for ‘Handwashing’ to make handwashing a more fundamental aspect of education from an early age.”