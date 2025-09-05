Deep Blue Book launch. A journey Book to the Ocean – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“We are tied to the Ocean. And when we go back to the sea- whether it’s to sail or to watch it- we are going back from whence we came”. These poignant words set the tone for the official launch of Deep Blue. Hosted by Mrs. Veruska DE Vita, PR and Communications Specialists and Creative Writer, at Exclusive Books, Bedford Centre in Johannesburg, on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

The event attracted a full house, reflecting the strong emotional and cultural ties people share with the sea. Mrs. De Vita, a partner at Twiga Communications and holder of a Master’s degree in Creative writing from Wits University welcomed guests with reflection on her personal connection to the sea; one that began with her father and blossomed into a lifelong passion for marine exploration and storytelling.

In her address, DE Vita emphasized that Deep Blue is more than just a book; it is a tribute to the vast and mysterious world beneath the waves. She recounted childhood memories; moments of awe, and how freediving revealed a realm of life rarely seen, yet deeply felt. The ocean for her is a place of origin, of learning, and healing.

The book interweaves story-telling with science, highlighting the delicate balance of ocean ecosystems and the dangers faced by human intrusion. De Vita calls on readers to reflect on our role in preserving marine life. ” The Ocean gives us oxygen, food, and so much more. I encourage everyone to enjoy our marine environments; to respect and love them”. She urged

Deep Blue incorporate insights from some of the world’s top freedivers from South Africa; blending adventure with environment consciousness. The book provides readers with an intimate perspective on marine-life, diving deep into topics such as ocean conservation-animal behaviour, and the inexplicable spiritual connection many feel with water. De Vita questions the impact of human activity on marine-ecosystems pushing for more respectful co- existence, “We enter their world without boundaries and collide. It’s time we recognised this and take responsibility.” Above all, Deep Blue invites readers to re- discover their bond with the Ocean. It’s a call to action to explore, protect, and cherish one of Earth’s most vital and beautiful environments.

As the campaign concluded with book signings, and warm conversation, one message echoed in the hearts of all who attended.

The Sea is not a stranger- it’s part of us. And it’s our duty to love and protect it.