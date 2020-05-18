DEFY Donates Essential Appliances to COVID-19 Hospitals to Assist the #healthcareheroes

Showing its support for the nation’s #healthcareheroes during the ongoing pandemic, DEFY recently donated kitchen appliances to three Gauteng-based hospitals; Jubilee Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital and Mamelodi Hospital.

“The world is facing unprecedented turmoil at this time and our #healthcareheroes are doing an incredible job as the first line of defence against the virus,” explained Evren Albas, CEO of DEFY Appliances. “As an organisation committed to the wellbeing of our communities, we wanted to do what we could to lighten the burden of these tireless individuals through this donation. We would also like to extend our thanks to Bakers Logistics for making the deliveries possible.”

The donation of these world-class appliances forms part of DEFY’s nationwide initiative that will see essential appliances – valued at R1.9m – donated to critical hospitals across the country. These kitchen and household appliances will allow healthcare workers to enjoy some home comforts during the long shifts required to care for patients admitted with COVID-19.

DEFY’s commitment to assisting healthcare providers forms part of their dedicated COVID-19 contribution which also includes the manufacture and distribution of tens of thousands of ventilators. Working with stakeholder organisations, the provision of this life-saving equipment falls under the National Ventilator Project.