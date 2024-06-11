Delivering aid to KZN flood victims

Engen partners with Gift of the Givers to get vital supplies to KZN flood victims

Engen, a company deeply rooted in KwaZulu-Natal, has stepped forward to provide critical support to people affected by the devastating floods that have hit the region.

Following the heavy rains, strong winds and hailstorms, which caused widespread flooding, uprooted trees, and damaged power lines and roads, the provincial government reported that dozens of individuals are being treated for injuries, and disaster teams are working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide urgent relief.

In the wake of this extreme weather that has resulted in loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure, Engen has partnered with Gift of the Givers to deliver much-needed aid to the impacted communities.

Engen CSI Manager, Olwethu Mdabula, expressed deep sympathy for the affected families, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by these tragic events. Engen is immensely saddened by the human tragedy and devastation caused by the recent floods.”

To support the relief efforts, Engen is donating essential supplies, including 500 blankets and 500 mattresses, a contribution that aims to provide immediate comfort and assistance to displaced residents as they begin the challenging process of rebuilding their lives.

Engen’s longstanding partnership with Gift of the Givers has been pivotal in ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.

“We hope our contribution brings some relief to vulnerable households,” said Mdabula. “Many families are facing the daunting task of rebuilding, and it is our collective responsibility to support them during this difficult time.”

Engen has partnered with Gift of the Givers since 2019, providing fuel support that enables swift and efficient disaster response operations.

