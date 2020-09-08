Dimension Data Celebrates 25 Years of Driving Educational Change in SA with consistent 100% pass rate

Dimension Data this year celebrates the 25th anniversary of its hugely impactful Saturday School programme.

The programme offers high school students across Gauteng (and now Port Elizabeth) a free to attend tutoring and educational support programme to assist disadvantaged grade 11 and 12 students with supplementary lessons of their weekday classes.

Each year 100 learners show true commitment and ambition to build bright futures as they spend their Saturdays attending Saturday School classes, receiving additional lessons and tutoring in mathematics, physical science, English, life sciences, computer studies, coding, leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

As Dimension Data’s flagship CSR initiative, delivers year-on-year success not just in the results achieved but also with the impact on the lives of those who join for the programme.

With a consistent 100% pass rate and 93.6% university exemption rate, the results speak for themselves. As the programme marks a quarter of a century of uplifting the next generation of brilliant minds, over 2 000 young people have benefited from the programme including some of South Africa’s top matric performers – many of whom have gone on to study advanced degrees like actuarial science, microbiology, medicine and engineering at university.

In addition, learners also have the opportunity to apply for Dimension Data’s Graduate Acceleration Programme (GAP) and Bursary Programme, and many of these beneficiaries end up working at Dimension Data, taking South Africa’s own technology and innovation development forward and giving back to the programme later.